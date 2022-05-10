Everything we know so far about season 2 of the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

As fans anxiously await season two of 'Gossip Girl', we're here to tell you what we know so far.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of the Gossip Girl reboot.

A new class has come to the Constance Billiard school and this means new drama, new scandals, and even a new Gossip Girl. Based on the books by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original series on the CW, the new Gossip Girl reboot seemed to divide fans. Season one of the Gossip Girl reboot wrapped in the fall of 2021, but before the second half of the season was even released, fans were promised a season two in a teaser video posted on Instagram.

While mostly a promo for the second half of season one, it was still the official announcement for season two of Gossip Girl, which began filming on Feb. 4 of this year. The stars headed back to the city to begin filming for the second season and have been posting some amazing behind-the-scenes stuff. For most of the footage we have actress Savannah Lee Smith, who plays Monet de Haan, to thank. She’s incredibly active on social media and continues to post little clips for fans.

Along with Savannah’s Tik Toks and Instagram reels, Jordan Alexander, who plays the ‘it-girl’ Julien Calloway, has also been posting some BTS action. Recently, she posted an homage to Full House with the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot, along with some new faces.

While there is no trailer yet for season two of the Gossip Girl reboot, fans are beginning to ask what the second season will be about. Not much is known about the plot besides what we can guess from the finale of season one. Obviously, Julien will be trying to find out who Gossip Girl is and stop her, plus it seems Monet has a goal of taking Julien’s place as the new it-girl. None of this is for sure though, as we know the writers love to trick us, but they’re valid guesses to be made.

On March 17th, Savannah Smith posted an Instagram reel titled “the last few days of gossip girl”, leading us to believe that at this point in time filming has wrapped.

As for when the second season of Gossip Girl will premiere, it’s also a bit of a guessing game. Considering it only recently started filming, it’s looking like a late 2022 or early 2023 premiere is the most likely with editing and reshoots that would most likely have to be done. Again, none of this is for sure, but with the information we have it’s the best we can do.

One thing we do know though, is that show runner, Joshua Safran has plans for multiple seasons of Gossip Girl and how he’s going to time them out. Each season will be one semester, which has the main group not going to college until season five. If he already has this planned out, it’ll be exciting to see what other plans he has for this successful reboot!