Evidence emerges of new Marvel Studios ‘Daredevil’ reboot

Daredevil fans were understandably distraught when the Netflix show was killed off in its prime back in 2018. While Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones were all arguably past their best, Marvel and Netflix’s take on the Man Without Fear was going from strength to strength each season. But, over the last few months, that misery has turned to joy.

Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock for an incredible cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio tore it up as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye. Kevin Feige and Charlie Cox have also underlined that they have big plans for the future and now evidence is mounting that the wheels are in motion.

The latest issue of Production Weekly (via Comicbook.com) lists “Daredevil Reboot” as having entered production with Kevin Feige and The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Marvel’s Behind the Mask‘s Chris Grey listed as producers. The word “reboot” will likely have some fans nervous, though this likely just refer to the new project not being a direct continuation of the Netflix Daredevil, but a sequel series.

It’s also in line with Cox’s recent comments that a new MCU Daredevil show would be “reimagined” and “slightly different”.

This also comes after last week’s news that Marvel Studios and Disney have formed a new production company called ‘Blind Faith Productions,’ which certainly sounds like it’s related to Daredevil. We tracked down the application to form the company, which not only confirms that the forms were filed on February 22 but also reveals that its executive address is 500 Buena Vista Street, Burbank (i.e. Walt Disney Studios) and that the form was signed by Disney Vice President Chakira H. Gavazzi.

Either way, these are exciting times for Daredevil fans. Let’s hope we get a full announcement soon.

Daredevil is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

