Ewan McGregor Says He’s More Excited For Obi-Wan Show Than He Was For The Prequels

Star Wars fans can’t wait for the as-yet untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series that’s coming to Disney Plus, precisely because it’s giving us more of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master. The Scottish actor’s portrayal of the fan favorite character in his younger days is universally seen as one of the best parts of the prequels, so there’s a lot of hype to see him in a project that will hopefully give him stronger material to work with.

And it seems that McGregor himself might be excited for it for the same reason. While speaking with Empire, the Birds of Prey star revealed that he’s actually more stoked to get started on this series than he was to work on either Attack of the Clones or Revenge of the Sith back in the day. It seems that his time away from the SW universe has recharged his batteries and he’s now ready to don the Jedi’s robes once again.

“I’m more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before,” the actor shared. “I’m just excited about working with [director] Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I’m just excited to play him again. It’s been long enough since I played him before.”

It sure has been a long time since he last played Obi-Wan. It’s currently 15 years since the Prequel Trilogy concluded, and it’ll be even longer by the time the show is actually with us. There’ve been plans for McGregor to return for years, of course, with an Anthology film for him once on the slate before that line of the franchise died with Solo.

Despite the project being adapted into a TV show, it’ll likely only be a limited series and won’t be followed up by further seasons. McGregor confirmed that earlier this week, revealing that, to the best of his knowledge, he’ll only be playing Kenobi on this one occasion and then that’ll be it. In terms of canon, that does make sense, too, as there’s only so much that can happen to Obi-Wan during the time that he’s supposed to be a hermit.

It looks like the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is about to start shooting very soon, going by set pics, which may mean we could get to see it as early as next year. As always, watch this space for more.