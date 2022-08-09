Ewan McGregor offers a vague update on potential ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t quite the home run fans were hoping for, but we still think it was a fun but flawed adventure that didn’t break the story of A New Hope. We got to see what the title hero was up to in his time on Tatooine, a look at Leia’s childhood, and the much-hyped battles with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader were worth the wait.

So, could we see a second season? We’ve had no official indication from Disney or Lucasfilm, but it appears Ewan McGregor isn’t ruling anything out. During an appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest, the actor was asked whether he’d be prepared to strap on a lightsaber again.

“I’m totally up for it guys, I want to do it. I’m absolutely honest, there’s no plan to make one yet. But I think – I’m pretty sure they’re just biding their time. I think, but nobody’s approached me as of yet.”

If we did get more Obi-Wan Kenobi, then, what might it look like? As the first season ended, Vader was being given a talking to by the Emperor, who told him to get over his fixation on his old Master and focus on ruling the galaxy. This may rule out further conflicts between Obi-Wan and Vader, but with nine years before A New Hope, there’s still a lot of storytelling potential.

Perhaps we could see Obi-Wan secretly contributing his talents as the Rebel Alliance forms, as the first season underlined he’s still a highly respected military leader across the galaxy. Or, if they wanted to keep things a little more low-key, maybe showing him doing good on Tatooine and fleshing out his relationship with the young Luke Skywalker would make for a fun season arc.

Then again, there’s the looming problem that Obi-Wan is supposed to be laying low. The first six episodes already stretched that conceit quite far with his journeys around the galaxy, so fitting in another secret blockbuster adventure may stretch credibility.

Whatever the case, we suspect we have something of a wait before we hear more about Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s prospective return.