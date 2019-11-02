Now that the cat is finally out of the bag, and Ewan McGregor has been confirmed as reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney Plus limited series, the actor no longer has to pretend that he doesn’t know anything about it. It turned out that the project was in the works for years before the official announcement, and the 48 year-old has admitted his embarrassment at having to constantly lie to the fans whenever he’s been asked.

McGregor is currently on the promotional trail for upcoming Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, and despite making the rounds in an effort to drum up some publicity for the high-profile horror flick, every interview brings the inevitable Obi-Wan questions. When you’re involved in one of the biggest franchises on the planet like Star Wars, it’s virtually a foregone conclusion that you’ll be asked about it anytime you do an interview, especially in regards to such a high-profile project.

In a recent chat, the Moulin Rouge! and Trainspotting star didn’t divulge any new plot details about Obi-Wan Kenobi, but instead revealed what he found to be the most satisfying part about playing the iconic Jedi from a personal standpoint.

“The most satisfying thing about those films, other than some of the fight sequences – which were amazing to do – was the study of Alec Guinness, and trying to be believably him as a younger man. As an acting challenge, that was the most satisfying thing about those movies. And so now, that’s the same, except I’m just closer to the age he was when he played that film. So it’ll be interesting to play him now. And also, it being after the tree films that I made already, it’s after that, obviously. So there’s a bit of story, plot there.”

While most fans are aware that Alec Guinness didn’t particularly enjoy working on the original Star Wars, there’s no denying the gravitas he brought to the character of Obi-Wan. After all, by 1977 he was well-established as one of the most critically-acclaimed and respected actors in the industry, including an Academy Award win for Best Actor for Bridge on the River Kwai in 1957.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show will be set between Episode III and IV, a time period that will find the title character in exile, and will give McGregor the chance to add new dimensions to the hero and continue his arc from eager young apprentice to a world-weary veteran of the Jedi Order. Both the fans and the actor himself are definitely onboard for his return to the franchise, so hopefully the series can live up to expectations.