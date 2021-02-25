Ewan McGregor Shows Off His Bulky New Build In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo

Alec Guinness scored the only onscreen Academy Award nomination in the history of the Star Wars franchise when he was nominated for Best Supporting actor thanks to his iconic turn in A New Hope, but he certainly didn’t have to hit the gym in order to play Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor is reprising the role for the first time since Revenge of the Sith, and even though the Scotsman turns 50 this year and is portraying Obi-Wan during his self-imposed exile in the gap between Episodes III and IV, he’s still putting in the work to get into shape for the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive.

Cameras are set to start rolling in a matter of weeks, and expectations have been through the roof since the project was first confirmed to be in development. Lucasfilm have already promised fans the rematch of the century between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, and it looks as though McGregor has been taking his preparations very seriously, as you can see below.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Star Wars supporters have been calling for the actor to throw on the robes once again for the longest time, but it felt like more of a pipe dream than ever when the proposed Anthology movie fell through a couple of years back. However, several abandoned feature film concepts have found themselves being reworked for the rapidly expanding small screen universe, and now we’ll finally get the opportunity to see Obi-Wan return in a galaxy far, far away.

The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow is directing the entire series from scripts that were reworked from scratch by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword‘s Joby Harold, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to arrive on Disney Plus next year.