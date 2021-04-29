Ewan McGregor Teases Intense Lightsaber Training For Obi Wan-Kenobi

Disney Plus’ live-action Star Wars content hasn’t featured too much lightsaber action, which is obviously to be expected when the entire lineup so far comprises two seasons of The Mandalorian and nothing else, but Ahsoka Tano did get to dual-wield like a badass when she made her sole appearance in the series, while Luke Skywalker sent the internet into meltdown when he sliced and diced his way through Moff Gideon’s henchmen in the recent finale.

However, that’s all set to change imminently now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally shooting, with Lucasfilm already promising the rematch of the century between Ewan McGregor’s title hero and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. Not only that, but the leading man has been teasing some pretty intense lightsaber training in general, which he’s been powering his way through despite suffering from a high fever, as he revealed in a recent interview.

“For months, we’ve been doing these monster, two-and-a-half-hour sessions of sword fights and hand-to-hand stuff. But there was no way it was happening this week. Not with a 100.7 fever.”

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It was always a given that Obi-Wan Kenobi was going to feature its fair share of lightsaber scraps, but McGregor’s heavy workload would indicate that the limited series could be even more action-packed than fans were expecting. We’ll find the legendary Jedi in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, so he’s not quite the battle-ready warrior or his prime, but he’s hardly in danger of turning into Alec Guinness halfway through either.

The 50 year-old has always been keen to slip back into the robes, while Obi-Wan Kenobi will even eliminate several of his major frustrations with the Prequel Trilogy. With The Mandalorian veteran Deborah Chow behind the camera and a stacked cast in place there’s a solid lineup of talent on either side of the camera to ensure that the hotly anticipated Star Wars show manages to live up to, and hopefully exceed, the lofty expectations.