Ewan McGregor would be ‘totally up’ for more Obi-Wan Kenobi

It sounds like 'Obi-Wan-Kenobi's Ewan McGregor might not be ready to say goodbye to the 'Star Wars' saga just yet.

After 17 years away from the Star Wars galaxy, Ewan McGregor is finally about to don his brown robe again in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The spinoff project for the eponymous Jedi Master has been in the works for the longest time, initially developed as a movie, so fans are pretty thrilled that the six-part event series is at last on the verge of debuting on Disney Plus.

Given the focus on this much-anticipated batch of episodes, not much thought has been given to the chances of McGregor returning once again after this. But the Scottish star has hinted that it’s a definite possibility. Speaking to Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar), the prequel trilogy veteran admitted that he would be “totally up” for another go-around as the legendary mentor.

“If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that,” McGregor said, before joking: “Here I go again. It’s like me knocking at Disney’s door again!”

McGregor’s “knocking at Disney’s door” quip references previous comments he’s made about how his constant talk of wanting to play Obi-Wan again in interviews made him feel like he was begging Disney for a job. Of course, for much of that time, McGregor actually knew he was already locked in to reprise his role. So it’s possible he knows more than he’s letting on this time, as well. Darn that man and his Jedi mind tricks.

Interestingly, McGregor is not the only Obi-Wan star teasing that this isn’t the end for them in the saga. Hayden Christensen will be back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in this series, and he’s suggested there could be more to come from him as the Sith Lord in subsequent Star Wars projects. You might think that there’s not much room for fresh stories for either Kenobi or Vader, seeing as their lives have been all but filled in at this point, but if both actors are willing to return, you’d better believe Lucasfilm will capitalize on that.

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits streaming one month from today, on May 27.