Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Blasts Loki’s “Feeble” Bisexual Scene

A brief exchange in Loki made waves as it confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s titular trickster was bisexual, making him Marvel’s very first queer leading character. The move was widely praised by fans, although many were disappointed the point wasn’t further explored in the hit show’s storyline. Someone who’s definitely not impressed by Loki‘s LGBTQ scene is former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Davies has long been a champion for queer representation, from his trailblazing 90s miniseries Queer as Folk to this year’s HBO hit It’s a Sin. The acclaimed British screenwriter is probably best known for reviving Doctor Who in 2005 and steering it through Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s tenures as the Time Lord. His stint delivered the show’s first gay characters, such as the pansexual Captain Jack (John Barrowman).

Speaking at a virtual Pride month panel for Swansea University recently, Davies opened up about the changing attitudes to LGBTQ stories in the TV industry as well as his concerns about how this is being co-opted by the major streaming companies.

“I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially,” Davies said. “I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’

Davies went on to blast Loki‘s bisexual moment as “a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture”.

He continued: “It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

The scene in question featured in episode 3. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) asks the Prince of Asgard if there’s every been a special “princess” or maybe another “prince” in his life. “A bit of both, I suspect the same as you,” Loki responds. Neither character’s bisexuality is brought up again for the remainder of the season.

Loki director Kate Herron has stated that this was a moment she was very passionate about including, though she admitted that it was just “a small step” in the right direction when it comes to better diversifying the MCU. Thankfully, more openly gay characters are due soon, in the likes of Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder, but the franchise definitely still has a long way to go.