Loki Director Reacts To The Character Coming Out As Bisexual

Marvel fans lost their minds over the latest episode of Loki today – well, even more than usual. In one much-discussed scene, Tom Hiddleston’s trickster confirmed that he was bisexual. Though it was revealed in a very casual way, this is a huge deal for the MCU overall as it makes the God of Mischief the very first LGBTQ leading character in the franchise.

Director Kate Herron has since broken the silence on this monumental moment, sharing her reaction to the revelation on Twitter. Herron made clear that this was something she pushed for because of the importance of Loki’s sexuality to both his character and his many fans, and she’s thrilled that his queer identity is now 100% canon.

“From the moment I joined [Loki] it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron stated in her tweet, sharing her message alongside screenshots of the moment in question. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Loki’s sexuality has never been touched on in any of his previous MCU appearances, as his complicated familial relationships left no room for any romance. But now that we’ve got this tease, the big question fans want to know is whether he’s going to get a love interest soon. Hiddleston himself played coy when asked about this possibility in an interview before the series began, suggesting that there may be some sparks between Loki and a lucky someone as his own show continues.

Remember, unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there’s a good chance Loki could get a second season. In the meantime, its fourth episode airs on Disney Plus next Wednesday.