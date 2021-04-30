Loki Season 2 Rumored To Start Shooting Very Soon

While WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to be one-off TV events, acting as preludes to upcoming movies, Loki appears on track to run for multiple seasons. And it’s feasible that season 2 could start work before the show even airs its first episode. A new rumor is pointing to Tom Hiddleston returning as the God of Mischief for more filming in “the near future”.

This intel comes our way via The Ronin, who claim that the British actor will be working on his native soil this time as Loki is due to shoot in the United Kingdom soon. The outlet is unable to ascertain the exact nature of the filming, so it’s possible that it could consist of reshoots for season 1 or an additional pick-up like a post-credits scene, but there’s a good chance that it’s for a second season. If so, that must mean that production is moving from Atlanta, Georgia – where the first was shot – to be based across the pond.

This would add up with a growing trend across Marvel’s output. Both Moon Knight and Secret Invasion are using the U.K. as their base of operations, as well as movies like Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So it makes sense that Loki would move over there, too. Especially as it would benefit the show’s leading man, as Hiddleston is currently living in London.

Loki producer Nate Moore has recently all but confirmed that there will be multiple seasons of the time-traveling series, promising that “there’s a lot of storytelling” for the show to get through that leaves the door open for more. But how much more? We Got This Covered has heard from our own sources that Marvel is planning at least three seasons. As for the here and now, though, Loki airs its six-part first season from Friday, June 11th on Disney Plus.