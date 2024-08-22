Image Credit: Disney
The cast of Expedition Bigfoot season 5.
Image via Discovery
Category:
TV

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ season 5: Where to watch, confirmed

Maybe this time they'll finally track him down.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 08:11 am

The Expedition Bigfoot team is headed to the Northern California wilderness in search of the elusive creature in the new season of the popular Discovery Channel show.

Recommended Videos

The intense trailer promises some of the clearest evidence of the Sasquatch since the show’s inception in 2019 as specialists Russell Acord, Bryce Johnson, and Mireya Mayor explore the shadowy corners of the Golden State woods where multiple Bigfoot sightings have been registered over the years.

Fans did notice a major change for the new batch of episodes, however. Fan-favorite Bigfoot and paranormal researcher Ronny LeBlanc did not travel with the team to season 5’s remote destinations. He let viewers know through his X account that he had chosen to leave the show for “a multitude of reasons,” though he did not expand on what those might have been. Speculation suggests he might have fallen off with Mayor over their different approaches to researching the legendary animals.

Ronny will be missed but the new season shows enough promise to hopefully make up for his absence!

Expedition Bigfoot season 5 release schedule and where to watch

As a Discovery Channel production, you can watch Expedition Bigfoot‘s fifth season every Wednesday at 10 pm on the network starting Aug. 14. The rest of the episodes will air on Aug. 21, Aug. 28, and so on.

If you’re tuning in from the UK, however, you will have to wait until Sept. 24, but worry not, you’ll get to watch it eventually. And, if you don’t have cable and have officially moved permanently to the world of streaming platforms, we have it on good authority (news confirmed by Johnson himself) that the brand-new installment of the reality adventure show is hitting Discovery Plus in October.

If it all goes according to plan, the season should also be available to Max subscribers around that time. If you’re too impatient, then you can always buy individual episodes on Prime Video or Apple TV for $2.99, or just make the countdown to October go by faster by catching up on Expedition Bigfoot‘s first four seasons on Discovery Plus and Max.

