Lucasfilm Reportedly Now Casting Live-Action Ezra Bridger

The Star Wars franchise is moving into the live-action TV realm, but it won’t be forgetting its successful animated roots. We already know that The Mandalorian season 2 will feature at least two fan favorite characters from The Clone Wars – in the case of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, and Bo-Katan, with Katee Sackhoff reprising her role. This may be just the tip of the iceberg, though, as a major Rebels character is also set to appear in a different, unknown project.

The Illuminerdi is reporting that Ezra Bridger is coming to live-action in the near future, with Lucasfilm currently looking around for someone in their 30-40s to portray the Force-sensitive hero. First and foremost, they’re considering actors of Asian descent, though they’re also open to those of Indian, Middle Eastern or Latino backgrounds, too. And while this is certainly exciting to hear, it may not come as much of a surprise if you’ve been keeping up, as We Got This Covered actually brought you this news several months ago, with The Illuminerdi kindly crediting our original scoop in their article.

The outlet has been able to expand on the details for Lucasfilm’s plans for Ezra. For one, they report that Ezra may become the new face of the Star Wars franchise. Rebel fans will recall that Ezra went missing at the end of that series, causing Ahsoka and Sabine to go off in search of him. They’ll presumably be in the middle of this when they – yes, Sabine, too – turn up in The Mandalorian. So, it sounds like season 2 could sow the seeds for this mysterious Ezra-centric project, which is likely a new live-action show exploring what happened to him after Rebels, in the years in between the original and sequel trilogies.

Of course, Ezra did recently make a vocal cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, just as Ahsoka did, so that should have told us that Lucasfilm had big things for him in mind. The live-action casting seems to have been going on for the past few months, too, and has presumably been delayed by the pandemic, but hopefully we’ll receive some word on who they’ve found to fill the all-important role soon. At which point, we’ll be able to meet the “new face” of the Star Wars saga.