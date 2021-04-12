Home / tv

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Think Sebastian Stan Deserves An Emmy

The great thing about the two Marvel Disney Plus shows we’ve had so far is that they’ve been able to flesh out some heroes who’ve only been supporting players in the MCU before. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany gave their best performances in the franchise in WandaVision and that’s proving true with the leads of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. In fact, fans are praising Sebastian Stan so highly for his work in episode 4 that they’re demanding he gets an Emmy.

The outing opened with a flashback to a key moment for Bucky that previously happened off screen – the moment when he finally mastered his HYDRA mental programming and was able to hear his trigger words without becoming the Winter Soldier. He’s shown to be overcome with emotion and relief at this, with Stan’s performance meaning there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. And this scene alone is leading folks to start his Emmy campaign already.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider
Episode 4 was a pretty powerful outing all round. Not only did it have an emotional opening sequence, but it also ended on a shocking and disturbing development. Having taken the super soldier serum himself, John Walker’s Captain America (Wyatt Russell) went full Homelander and executed one of the Flag Smashers in broad daylight, caving his head in with the shield. With Walker going off the deep end and Sam and Bucky having to stop him, the following episode should be a hugely dramatic one. And, don’t forget, there’s a major Marvel universe cameo on the way, too.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reaches its fifth – and penultimate – installment this Friday, April 16th, only on Disney Plus.

