The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Think Sebastian Stan Deserves An Emmy

The great thing about the two Marvel Disney Plus shows we’ve had so far is that they’ve been able to flesh out some heroes who’ve only been supporting players in the MCU before. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany gave their best performances in the franchise in WandaVision and that’s proving true with the leads of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. In fact, fans are praising Sebastian Stan so highly for his work in episode 4 that they’re demanding he gets an Emmy.

The outing opened with a flashback to a key moment for Bucky that previously happened off screen – the moment when he finally mastered his HYDRA mental programming and was able to hear his trigger words without becoming the Winter Soldier. He’s shown to be overcome with emotion and relief at this, with Stan’s performance meaning there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. And this scene alone is leading folks to start his Emmy campaign already.

if sebastian stan doesn’t win an emmy for his performance in tfatws, i’m throwing hands pic.twitter.com/aFWthh4cfy — tas (@quacksonspeter) April 12, 2021

Sebastian Stan really gave a critically acclaimed performance in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier episode 4 and Marvel better push his name for Emmy.. This much Feige can do after 11 years he gave to them pic.twitter.com/gWR6Lrsxyi — Pamela (@musingabtBucky) April 9, 2021

This scene was so damn perfect. Sebastian needs an Emmy! https://t.co/hG9yKBhiSq — Kevan (@Sneakinrican_) April 10, 2021

Sebastian Stan is coming for all your Emmys pic.twitter.com/pXDwmBOxgJ — BruHEEZ (@BruHEEZ) April 10, 2021

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Something we can all agree on.

can we all agree that sebastian stan deserves an emmy bc his acting is just perfect — floris // tfatws spoilers!! (@lokilqvfeyson) April 10, 2021

Anybody good at arts and crafts?

If Sebastian Stan doesn’t get an Emmy for his one scene in Episode 4 of #thefalconandthewintersoldier I will literally make one for him myself — Rachel (@rachellini1901) April 10, 2021

Standing ovation deserved.

idc what anybody else have to say, I'd give an Emmy to sebastian stan for that first scene alone #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/4HqJkEgEkW — karyme ♡ | ✨ tfatws era ✨ | (@frumosseb) April 9, 2021

It’s what the people want.

GIVE SEBASTIAN STAN HIS EMMY. breath if you agree — Chris Evans’s unexplained tattoos (@hoeforstucky) April 10, 2021

Hey, let’s not forget about Anthony Mackie, either.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie deserve an Emmy. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk. — بطة 🦆 (@batooll01_) April 9, 2021

Episode 4 was a pretty powerful outing all round. Not only did it have an emotional opening sequence, but it also ended on a shocking and disturbing development. Having taken the super soldier serum himself, John Walker’s Captain America (Wyatt Russell) went full Homelander and executed one of the Flag Smashers in broad daylight, caving his head in with the shield. With Walker going off the deep end and Sam and Bucky having to stop him, the following episode should be a hugely dramatic one. And, don’t forget, there’s a major Marvel universe cameo on the way, too.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reaches its fifth – and penultimate – installment this Friday, April 16th, only on Disney Plus.