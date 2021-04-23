The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale dropped on Disney Plus today, and – just as we’ve come to expect – it closes with a post-credits scene that teases an upcoming chapter of the MCU. Unlike WandaVision‘s finale, however, which clearly teed up Doctor Strange 2, it’s not obvious exactly where the twist established in TFATWS’s final moments will be continued.

The post-credits sequence saw Sam make good on his word and followed Sharon Carter as she received an official pardon from the government. Not only was she welcomed back onto American soil, but she was also offered a job with “her old division.” Sharon appeared to be touched by the change in her fortunes, but as she left, her true motivations were revealed. “Start lining up our buyers,” she told someone – likely one of her underlings – over the phone. “Super soldiers may be off the menu, but we’re about to have full access to government secrets, prototype weapons, you name it.”

Earlier in the episode, we’d found out Sharon was the mysterious Power Broker, a crime boss operating out of Madripoor. This scene confirms that she’s going to be continuing her criminal activities, selling America’s secrets from within. It’s a shocking development for the character, but what we really want to know is where will we see Sharon next?

One left field option could be Secret Invasion. A popular theory emerging online goes that Sharon is actually a Skrull, hence her sudden turn towards villainy. She’s worked with Nick Fury in the past, so she could appear in that show as an ally of his before being revealed as an enemy. If she really has broken bad, though, then maybe she’ll factor into Marvel’s plans for the Thunderbolts or the Dark Avengers. Perhaps she’s even in league with Contessa de Fontaine?

Alternatively, it’s possible there’s a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – or Captain America and the Winter Soldier – on its way. But we’ll just have to wait and see about that.