The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Merch Shows Off Sam And Bucky’s New Costumes

Marvel Studios are yet to confirm when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney Plus, which is hardly surprising when the only reason we found out it was being delayed is because it was quietly omitted from the list of releases set to hit the platform in August. In fact, it’s starting to look as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first official small screen tie-in won’t arrive until next year.

As far as we know, shooting still hasn’t wrapped yet after Sam and Bucky’s spinoff became one of the first major productions to be shut down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and for a show that will feature no shortage of action sequences and require extensive visual effects work in post-production, fans should probably start bracing themselves for Disney to confirm the rumors that it’ll be getting pushed back until 2021.

Thanks to the delay, the constant barrage of set photos that were making the rounds when filming was in full swing have almost completely dried up, but some new merchandise has been hitting the shelves that showcases the two title characters in costume. It isn’t exactly a groundbreaking reveal, but the fact that merch is now available could be an encouraging sign, and you can check it out below.

With Black Widow not arriving until November, along with reports that Natasha Romanoff’s swansong will be connected to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier somehow, if Marvel are sticking to their original schedule for Phase Four, then December looks to be the earliest that we’ll see the long-awaited series. But in the meantime, a teaser trailer or even some official images would be more than enough to tide the fanbase over for a little while.