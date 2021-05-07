The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Crowned April’s Most-Watched Streaming Series

In the least surprising news you’re likely to hear all day, unless of course you bought into the rumor that 85% of viewers switched off episode 2 with many of them canceling their Disney Plus subscriptions in the immediate aftermath, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been named as the most-watched streaming series throughout the month of April.

As shocking as it is to hear that an action adventure show starring two hugely popular characters from the biggest multimedia franchise on the planet drew in a massive audience, it at least tells us that the continued rollout of Disney Plus exclusives isn’t in any danger of causing oversaturation just yet, which is good news for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Loki, What If…?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are all set to premiere before the end of 2021.

Concrete viewership figures for the myriad of streaming services on offer are difficult to come by, but data analytics firm TVision crunched the numbers and determined that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came out miles ahead of its various competitors including Netflix’s crime thriller The Serpent, Jamie Foxx sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, canceled Sherlock Holmes spinoff The Irregulars and Amazon’s horror anthology Them.

Sam and Bucky’s solo series may have failed to stick the landing to everyone’s satisfaction with the finale ending up as the lowest-rated episode on Rotten Tomatoes, but up until that point, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivered exactly what it had promised, and even set up several future MCU adventures in the process, not least Anthony Mackie’s feature film debut as Captain America, which was announced the very same day that the sixth installment dropped.