Watch: New Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV Spot Reveals Best Look Yet At Zemo

We’ve only got a couple of episodes left of WandaVision, but the good news is that we won’t have to wait long for the next Marvel Studios TV series. Yes, after some delay, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will finally premiere on Disney Plus in March. New promos are coming out all the time, then, and this latest TV spot reveals our best look yet at the show’s main villain, Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo, last seen in Captain America: Civil War.

The preview mostly contains familiar footage that was previously revealed in the Super Bowl trailer (which you can see in the player above), but it also comes with a couple of additional shots of Bruhl in his full costume as Zemo. Unfortunately, a high quality version of the promo has yet to appear online, though a fan’s shared their own recording of the teaser on Twitter and you can check it out below.

“Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist,” says the Sokovian mastermind, teasing that he’s going to continue his mission to destroy the Avengers. While we’ve heard this threat before, the clips that follow it at the 0:14 mark of the video are new. One is a close-up of Zemo in his mask and with his fur-lined jacket, this is a pretty accurate take on his traditional get-up. The other fresh clip showcases him firing at someone while standing on a roof.

As well as having the aforementioned villain to contend with, Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will have to deal with the government appointing their own replacement for Steve Rogers as Captain America – Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, most known as US Agent in the comics. Walker can be seen from behind, appearing at what looks like the halftime show of a Super Bowl game. But will Sam take his rightful place as the next Sentinel of Liberty by the end of the season?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to debut Friday, March 19th on Disney Plus.