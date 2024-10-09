Family Guy Halloween Special live streams for 2024 episode featuring Glen Powell

Family Guy is celebrating the spooky season with an all-new Halloween-themed episode. It’s the first of two holiday specials being released exclusively on Hulu this month. A Christmas-themed episode will air later this year.

In the Halloween special, airing on Oct. 14, Peter and his friends will stop at nothing to unseat reigning champion Patrick McCloskey — voiced by Glen Powell — in Quahog’s annual pumpkin contest. Powell is known for his roles in Twister, Top Gun: Maverick and Hit Man. Derek Jacobi, who had roles in Gosford Park and Gladiator, also has a role, playing the voice of Rupert, Stewie’s teddy bear.

The adult comedy series is known for its humorous parodies, and if this episode is anything like its regular-season counterparts, it will offer plenty of laughs. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s Halloween special.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

The Family Guy Halloween special will air exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 14. For new subscribers, Hulu offers plenty of options including a bundle package alongside Disney+ and ESPN+.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the Season 23 premiere date since the final episode of Season 22 aired on April 17, 2024. For the first time, the scheduled premiere date has been delayed. Season 23 will now likely begin airing sometime in early 2025. Without giving away too many details, the new season will include parodies of Top Gun, the Supreme Court, and George Santos.

The show celebrated its 25th anniversary in January but has shown no signs of ending anytime soon. In April, the show’s creator, Seth MacFarlane, told the Los Angeles Times, “At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy, and it funds some good causes.” MacFarland launched the animated adult comedy series in 1999.

Family Guy Cast

Meet the cast of Family Guy:

Creator and Executive Producer Seth Macfarlane voices Peter Griffin, Stewie and Brian.

Alex Borstein voices Lois

Seth Green voices Chris

Mila Kunis voices Meg

Arif Zahir voices Cleveland Brown

