Fan Favorite Clone Wars Character Reportedly Returning For Obi-Wan Show

All Disney and Lucasfilm need to guarantee the success of Obi-Wan Kenobi is Ewan McGregor, with fans having been desperate to see him return as the legendary Jedi ever since the Mouse House first acquired Star Wars and signalled their intention to deliver new content on an almost annual basis. The show could literally be about anything and they’d be more than on board with the idea, but so far, the reveals are positioning it as one of the most exciting projects on the horizon.

After months of speculation, Hayden Christensen was officially confirmed for a return as Anakin Skywalker, with Kathleen Kennedy promising the rematch of the century. Meanwhile, we’ve been hearing for a while now that the basic plot of Obi-Wan will see various forces loyal to the Empire attempting to track down the man inadvertently responsible for the creation of Darth Vader, and bring him in from his self-imposed exile.

The latest batch of speculation focuses on The Mandalorian‘s Temuera Morrison, though, who’s been linked with a role in Obi-Wan, but not as the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett. Instead, the actor has been rumored to play CC-2224 for the first time since Revenge of the Sith, the Clone Trooper better known to fans as Commander Cody.

Cody and Obi-Wan were frequent allies during The Clone Wars, but when Order 66 was executed, the trooper tried to kill the Jedi, although he failed in his mission. From a storyline standpoint, Commander Cody being tasked by Darth Vader to get the job done second time around makes perfect sense, and also threads more connective tissue through the narrative, potentially filling in big gaps in the mythology between the end of Revenge of the Sith and the beginning of A New Hope.