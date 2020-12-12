Temuera Morrison Reportedly Cast In Obi-Wan Show, But Not As Boba Fett

Temuera Morrison has been absolutely knocking it out of the park as Boba Fett in the ongoing second season of The Mandalorian, and according to a new report, the actor has now signed on for another unexpected Star Wars series.

After a long hiatus, it seems that Lucasfilm is picking up speed on the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. As the name suggests, the show will focus on the titular Jedi Master in his exile on Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker and hiding away from the Empire. Disney recently announced that Hayden Christensen is also reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, so to say that fans are excited for the return of the duo would be an understatement.

Though in fairness, the hype surrounding the live-action series is mostly because of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, and not necessarily the potential of a story set after the events of the prequels. And so, despite the overwhelming anticipation, Lucasfilm has yet to reveal any details about the plot.

Now, however, according to a new report by Kessel Run Transmissions, the producers have cast Temuera Morrison to play Commander Cody. And apparently, the character will be tasked with finding Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor Says A Fan Thought Up The Perfect Title For The Obi-Wan Show 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you know, all clones, including Boba Fett, look roughly the same. And Temuera has been the face of them in the live-action Star Wars universe. Of course, we’d usually take these reports with a grain of salt, but the idea really isn’t too far-fetched upon consideration. When Obi-Wan seemingly killed Anakin on Mustafar, he disappeared alongside Yoda as the last of the Jedi. So, it’d make sense for Vader or the Emperor to still be looking for him, especially Palpatine, who believed that as long as a Jedi was alive, the reign of the Sith would not endure.

So, if that indeed turns out to be the case, we can expect the hardened and experienced Jedi Master to go up against his former clone comrades once again in Obi-Wan Kenobi.