A Fan Favorite Marvel Villain Will Reportedly Cameo In She-Hulk

She-Hulk is already highly anticipated by Marvel fans for finally bringing Bruce Banner’s similarly green, mean cousin into the MCU. However, it could also serve up a classic comic book villain who we’ve been waiting to see in the franchise for ages, as well. They won’t play a major role, we’re told, but their cameo will lead to a bigger presence in the future.

Last August, We Got This Covered brought you the news that MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) would make his MCU debut in She-Hulk and now we’ve got some further information on his role in the streaming show. We’ve been told by our sources – the same ones who informed us that a She-Hulk series was coming to Disney Plus almost a year ago – that the giant-headed supervillain will only have a small cameo in the show as MODOK will actually go on to have a key part to play in a future MCU movie. So, his role here will basically act as a set-up for that.

We’ve always been told that the D+ projects would be just as important to the wider story of the MCU as the movies, so we shouldn’t be surprised that Marvel is using She-Hulk to set up one of the next big villains. After all, we already know that WandaVision will directly lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

New Fan Art Shows A Ripped Alison Brie As She-Hulk 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the comics, MODOK was original AIM technician George Tarleton, who was subjected to experiments intended to increase his intelligence to super-human levels. They worked, but they also left him with an enormous cranium and the desire to take over the world. We don’t know exactly what form his cameo in She-Hulk could take, so it may be Tarleton in his human form before he goes onto become MODOK in a future movie, but that’s just conjecture right now.

In any case, She-Hulk starts shooting this August, so we should learn more soon. Watch this space.