Fans Are Comparing Peacemaker’s Vigilante To Deadpool
The first trailer for HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker dropped at yesterday’s DC FanDome, and it looks exactly as raucous and irreverent as you’d expect from a TV series entirely written and largely directed by James Gunn, with John Cena taking center stage after his scene-stealing supporting turn in this summer’s R-rated blockbuster.
The WWE star has always been much better at comedy than he is at playing a straightforward action hero, and the streaming exclusive looks to be maximizing those talents in hilarious fashion. The FanDome panel even likened the show to The Office with superheroes, which sounds so bonkers it’s almost genius.
We also got our first look at Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, a fellow superhero who can heal incredibly quickly from any injuries he’s sustained. As you can see from the reactions below, though, fans were instantly getting Deadpool vibes from the alter ego of district attorney Adrian Chase.
Not that there’s anything wrong with being compared to one of the most popular superheroes out there, but having those Deadpool connections hanging over his head months before Peacemaker premieres on January 13, 2022 just means that Stroma’s performance needs to be strong enough to banish them to the scrapheap by the time the credits roll on the first episode.