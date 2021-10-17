Fans Are Comparing Peacemaker’s Vigilante To Deadpool

The first trailer for HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker dropped at yesterday’s DC FanDome, and it looks exactly as raucous and irreverent as you’d expect from a TV series entirely written and largely directed by James Gunn, with John Cena taking center stage after his scene-stealing supporting turn in this summer’s R-rated blockbuster.

The WWE star has always been much better at comedy than he is at playing a straightforward action hero, and the streaming exclusive looks to be maximizing those talents in hilarious fashion. The FanDome panel even likened the show to The Office with superheroes, which sounds so bonkers it’s almost genius.

We also got our first look at Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, a fellow superhero who can heal incredibly quickly from any injuries he’s sustained. As you can see from the reactions below, though, fans were instantly getting Deadpool vibes from the alter ego of district attorney Adrian Chase.

A CGI eagle hugs John Cena and Vigilante is giving off major Deadpool vibes. Yeah I’m excited as hell for #Peacemaker when it drops — Ben Wasserman (@beemerw21) October 16, 2021

OMG! Not sure how I feel about their characterization of Vigilante, they might be trying too hard to make him play like Deadpool, when he's really DC's version of the Punisher. But we'll see how it is on January 13th, 2022! https://t.co/j4Eb18DkjL — Jack T. Chance (@JackTChance0017) October 16, 2021

Bruh is Vigilante basically gonna be Deadpool? Cause I'm with it — Miketober's Own Ra'sta al Ghul (@geniusane) October 16, 2021

#DCFanDome #Peacemaker looks fun and I like the action portions shown to us.



Love the suit of Vigilante but his manner of speech reminds me a a bit too much of Deadpool (Seriously, he sounds just like Ryan Reynolds) — Daniel | BLM (@DanRemnant) October 16, 2021

John Cena is back, Vigilante is channeling Deadpool, and there's plenty of James Gunn humor.



I'm glad #Peacemaker survived Corto Maltese. https://t.co/wIWWlzLfGW — 'Crawler Rengel (@Charles_Rengel) October 16, 2021

Trailer looks great. Vigilante has a Deadpool vibe to him. Or should I say a Ryan Reynolds vibe https://t.co/EhvsaAMY6A — Sinbad (@loveiceprincesz) October 16, 2021

Vigilante gives me Deadpool vibes. Really exited to see him. — Spawny (@Spawny_memes) October 16, 2021

Vigilante is giving Ryan Reynolds as deadpool vibes #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/z57TJ6Mk7p — LEVI💜 is waiting for ETERNALS (@ikarismaximoff) October 16, 2021

Not that there’s anything wrong with being compared to one of the most popular superheroes out there, but having those Deadpool connections hanging over his head months before Peacemaker premieres on January 13, 2022 just means that Stroma’s performance needs to be strong enough to banish them to the scrapheap by the time the credits roll on the first episode.