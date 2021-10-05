Watch: Peacemaker Returns In First Clip For His Incoming HBO Max Series

Following his DC debut in August’s The Suicide Squad, John Cena is returning as Christopher Smith AKA Peacemaker in his very own self-titled TV series. James Gunn’s standalone Task Force X sequel ended with a promise that we’ll be seeing more of the ultra-violent vigilante and, as it turns out, we’ve got our first glimpse at his comeback sooner than expected. This Tuesday, HBO Max revealed our first look clip at Peacemaker, which you can see above.

While fans were prepared for a sneak peek to come from this month’s DC FanDome event, HBO Max surprised us today by releasing this minute-long clip as part of an event promoting the streaming platform’s incoming European launch. The clip features Cena in full costume as Peacemaker, complete with toilet-bowl helmet, much to the frustration of Amanda Waller’s aides, Emilia Harcourt and John Economos (Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, who are also both returning from TSS).

Developing…