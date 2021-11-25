Fans are losing it over [SPOILERS] cameo in Kevin Hart’s ‘True Story’

While it may have been lost in the streaming shuffle after debuting on the same day as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, Kevin Hart’s semi-autobiographical Netflix miniseries True Story has evidently been drawing in plenty of eyeballs based on the social media reactions.

The story finds Hart’s world-famous comedian and movie star Kid returning to his hometown of Philadelphia, where he reunites with his disruptive older brother Carlton, as played by Wesley Snipes. After a drunken night out goes disastrously wrong, the two siblings are left to pick up the pieces of an event that could ruin both of their lives.

Early on in the first episode, we discover that Kid recently appeared in superhero blockbuster Anti-Verse, which is closing in on a billion dollars and has the studio chasing him for a sequel and a spinoff. As you can see below, his surprise co-star caught Twitter completely off-guard.

Listen. #TrueStory on @Netflix is exceptional. 🤌🏿 Easily one of the best things @KevinHart4real has done. @wesleysnipes was in top form. 👍🏿 Great story full of thrills and mystery. I'd strongly recommend watching it sooner than later before social media spoils the great twists. pic.twitter.com/6GHywkrKOc — E-Man's Movie Reviews – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) November 24, 2021

What in the effing antiverse was that? @KevinHart4real #TrueStoryNetflix — Yve S (@shortyred77) November 25, 2021

Not me being Gene from True Story “to some extent” fully being capable of keeping a whole murder secret so me and Chris can be homies 😂😂 — K I N G • O F • M U S I C (@ThreeLettersCMB) November 25, 2021

True Story has plenty of references to real-world events and industry machinations, but the team did a fantastic job in keeping Chris Hemsworth’s secret guest appearance under wraps. It adds another self-aware and meta layer to the story, which admittedly hasn’t been faring too well with critics, but it’s a diverting enough way to spent a few hours if you’ve got the time to binge it.