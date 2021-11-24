Kevin Hart’s new Netflix series is now streaming

Even though it didn’t fall under his exclusive deal with the streaming service after being acquired from Sony, Kevin Hart’s association with Netflix outside of stand-up comedy fared incredibly well, with Fatherhood becoming one of the platform’s Top 10 most-watched original movies ever.

The diminutive star already has buddy caper Lift in development, but his first Netflix exclusive is now streaming. The semi-autobiographical True Story stars Hart as world-famous comedian Kid, who ends up running into trouble after embarking on a wild and crazy night on the town with his older brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes.

Netflix Reveals First Images From Kevin Hart Miniseries True Story 1 of 4

Written and executive produced by Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, True Story is destined for the top of the most-watched list given the central pairing of Hart and Snipes, the latter of whom is on a roll at the moment after his well-received turns in Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America.

However, at the time of writing True Story only has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 57%, despite the two leads being widely praised for their performances. Of course, that’s not going to stop subscribers from checking it out, even if Disney Plus’ Hawkeye is destined to be the most talked-about streaming show of the day.