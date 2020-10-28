Home / tv

MCU Fans Blast Marvel Over Oscar Isaac’s Casting As Moon Knight

Earlier this year, we revealed that Shia LaBeouf was one of the names at the top of Marvel’s wish-list for casting the title role in Moon Knight, but one potentially major drawback was that the actor converted to Christianity while shooting David Ayer’s World War II drama Fury and the studio were looking for a Jewish lead given that Marc Spector’s beliefs are a huge part of his personality and character.

Fast forward five months, and Oscar Isaac was announced to be in talks to play the cult favorite superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series. The news went down a storm with the majority of fans who were excited to see a fantastic and supremely talented actor suit up to tackle one of Marvel’s most complex and complicated figures, but there’s now been a wave of backlash because the 41 year-old isn’t Jewish.

That didn’t seem to bother the Coen brothers when they cast him in Inside Llewellyn Davis to great results, and the entire point of being an actor is to disappear into parts that aren’t indicative of personal beliefs or ideologies. Nonetheless, a certain section of the fanbase have blasted Marvel’s casting decision, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Admittedly, Marc Spector’s Jewish heritage is a key part of his backstory, but we’re also talking about a costumed vigilante that gets left for dead before striking a pact with the Egyptian moon god Khonshu in exchange for his resurrection. Actors play roles that are diametrically opposite to their own beliefs all the time, but the fact that this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that a more intense level of scrutiny was inevitably going to be applied to Moon Knight‘s choice of lead.

