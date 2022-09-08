Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen had a beautiful reunion captured in the Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return documentary, and yes, he said the line.

Disney Plus, in celebration of Disney Plus Day, has started to roll out a smattering of new releases around the world, but none so far are quite as big as the Obi-Wan Kenobi documentary. Looking into the production of the series, the documentary sees interviews with nearly all the key cast and crew, but none were quite as noteworthy as Christensen and McGregor reuniting to discuss the series.

Filmed on a sound stage, the duo met up again as McGregor uttered the iconic “hello there” to greet his co-star.

The duo watched back at some of their finest moments together from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, with cutaways of Christensen speaking of McGregor taking him under his wing during the prequels. Christensen stressed how big a lure McGregor was to returning for the Disney Plus series.

“A big part of the thrill of coming back was that I was doing to do it with Ewan. He is someone I’m extremely fond of, and he had a big impact on me when we were making those films. I was young, I was 19, I was very new to it and he took me under his wing.”

Watching the final battle and the famous high ground scene, Christensen remarked to McGregor that he had, indeed, been warned of the high ground. McGregor responded by saying, “if I had a dollar for every time someone said I had the high ground.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus, and will roll out across the world on Sept. 8 in your time zone.