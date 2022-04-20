Fans decide which is the best cartoon channel — OG Cartoon Network or Nickelodeon
A tale as old as time is the never-ending debate between the television channels Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon during their respective primes — namely, their individual “OG” periods, which featured two strong lineups consisting of popular shows that folks still fondly remember to this day. The consistency in shows has diminished over the years for both channels, though the discussion on which is better will seemingly never end.
Over on Twitter, the phrase “OG Cartoon Network” was trending for hours after a single tweet from user @denzelcurry sparked the initial conversation. “OG Cartoon Network or OG Nickelodeon,” was written in the tweet, encouraging users to choose.
In the aftermath, a slew of users flashed nostalgia in appreciation of the network’s original shows. In retaliation, many users who prefer Nickelodeon’s OG lineup quickly took to the site to express their support.
One user immediately showed their support by posting a classic promotional video from Cartoon Network for Cartoon Fridays — which highlighted the shows Johnny Bravo, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Cow and Chicken, and The Powerpuff Girls.
Another user proudly stated that Cartoon Network carried their childhood on its back.
Many other users expressed their delight for Cartoon Network and its fierce lineup of memorable shows.
On the other side, a plethora of users rushed to defend Nickelodeon and its iconic shows.
Whichever side you’re firmly on, there’s no denying that both channels provided endless entertainment that continues to live on in the hearts and minds of fans everywhere — and the debate is surely showing no signs of slowing down.