A tale as old as time is the never-ending debate between the television channels Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon during their respective primes — namely, their individual “OG” periods, which featured two strong lineups consisting of popular shows that folks still fondly remember to this day. The consistency in shows has diminished over the years for both channels, though the discussion on which is better will seemingly never end.

Over on Twitter, the phrase “OG Cartoon Network” was trending for hours after a single tweet from user @denzelcurry sparked the initial conversation. “OG Cartoon Network or OG Nickelodeon,” was written in the tweet, encouraging users to choose.

OG Cartoon Network or OG Nickelodeon — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) April 19, 2022

In the aftermath, a slew of users flashed nostalgia in appreciation of the network’s original shows. In retaliation, many users who prefer Nickelodeon’s OG lineup quickly took to the site to express their support.

One user immediately showed their support by posting a classic promotional video from Cartoon Network for Cartoon Fridays — which highlighted the shows Johnny Bravo, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Cow and Chicken, and The Powerpuff Girls.

OG Cartoon Network because of this pic.twitter.com/ItFTfLlaid — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 20, 2022

Another user proudly stated that Cartoon Network carried their childhood on its back.

OG Cartoon Network back after carrying my child hood https://t.co/hO4sCPXhje pic.twitter.com/C22tqeyI4N — Thunder Devil watch Dragon Quest Dai (@ThunderTheDevil) April 20, 2022

Many other users expressed their delight for Cartoon Network and its fierce lineup of memorable shows.

OG Cartoon Network was everything for me 😁 pic.twitter.com/e8TC24jS1C — 🎓🃏(JOKER)🃏🎓 (@King28Wolf) April 20, 2022

No greater feeling than eating a bowl of cereal while watching my favorite OG Cartoon Network show. https://t.co/VhXxhLy51O — Unknown (@_unknown_65) April 20, 2022

OG Cartoon Network was more consistent https://t.co/Aqq00GS9oA — ‎ً (@rxmancedawn) April 20, 2022

OG Cartoon Network. The lineup was unreal. Legitimately some of the greatest TV of all time. https://t.co/ZGZtggjk6J — Alexander J. Cobas (@alexcobas_) April 20, 2022

On the other side, a plethora of users rushed to defend Nickelodeon and its iconic shows.

OG Cartoon Network is special, but let’s not act like OG Nickelodeon is getting washed ‘cause OG Nickelodeon had elite cartoons and shows. pic.twitter.com/6dm4zZ3UD7 — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) April 20, 2022

OG Nickelodeon and it’s not even close https://t.co/wwh6OTaXFR — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) April 20, 2022

As much as I love CN, I gotta go OG Nickelodeon https://t.co/Hf0oKiwSAr — 🤓 A A Ron 🥸 (@NikeChecked) April 20, 2022

Whichever side you’re firmly on, there’s no denying that both channels provided endless entertainment that continues to live on in the hearts and minds of fans everywhere — and the debate is surely showing no signs of slowing down.