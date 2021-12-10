Fans devastated they’ll see less of John Cho with ‘Cowboy Bebop’ canceled

Today it was reported that Netflix’s latest venture into live-action anime adaptions Cowboy Bebop has been canceled less than a month after airing its first season. While it wasn’t the most beloved anime adaption of all time, fans are hoping for the best for one of the show’s core stars.

Following the news, social media has erupted with fans sharing their devastation for lead actor John Cho given the show’s cancellation. During the filming of the series, Cho reportedly injured himself performing a stunt that could have gone much worse for the actor. With this in mind, seeing the show canceled isn’t the outcome anyone was hoping for.

While there was much to criticize, the show’s main cast did receive a commendable amount of praise for their performances despite it not being completely accurate to the anime source material.

If you’ve not caught the series and formed your own opinion yet you can check out all ten episodes on Netflix. Here is some of what fans had to say after learning that the show had been canceled.

Again we like JOHN CHO in lead things.



Find something for JOHN CHO to do .



Please just comprehend that assignment — 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon 🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) December 10, 2021

This is such a bummer. The three leads were great together, and John Cho, especially, absolutely deserves to be the lead of a sci fi show https://t.co/V4kTkhr0u1 — Gretchen 🌻 (@gretchen_smail) December 9, 2021

remember when john cho almost died while filming a stunt for this show https://t.co/cPyvdK3Xjg — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) December 9, 2021

this sucks. I know the show wasn’t perfect but I think john cho, mustafa shakir, and daniella pineda did a solid job. I was actually interested to see what they would do with a second season. https://t.co/xaWRj3Nl3Y — | Diego | (@diegoverzuz) December 10, 2021

Yeesh. I hadn’t started it yet but I do feel for the cast and John Cho who was injured making it. https://t.co/jNRjiQG2kP — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 9, 2021

Was Cowboy Bebop great? Not even close but it was entertaining and I really liked John Cho in it. Oh well. pic.twitter.com/V7OvZEchjS — Bobby B (@HotLikeWasabi84) December 10, 2021

the adaptation wasn't great, but i am bummed for john cho, who i would love to see in more lead roles https://t.co/AICcbL7crw — Nicole Clark (@nicalexiac) December 9, 2021

Give John Cho good roles please pic.twitter.com/XtWHB2czmK — Dragon Cobolt (@DragonCobolt) December 10, 2021

The movie or show can be good or bad, but I’m always going show my support if John Cho is in it. pic.twitter.com/vTjryxdi4W — Shamar English (@english_shamar) December 10, 2021

Live action Cowboy Bebop canceled after 1 season…



I thoroughly enjoyed the show. Makes me very sad, I loved John Cho as Spike.



See ya space Cowboy. pic.twitter.com/b9lR4f1B8h — Justyce Rodriguez (@JustyceRodrigo) December 10, 2021

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop was bound to fail no matter what they did so…oh well. John Cho and Mustafa Shakir were amazing either way. — Lin Baefong (@ZeroSuitBae) December 9, 2021

I feel bad. They got everything right except the Julia and Vicious storyline. Would have at least like to see how the story ended. I hope John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda don't take this personally, it's clear they put a lot of heart and work into it. They killed it https://t.co/oV05TjgvT2 — RJ 🇵🇭 (@ITooAmRJ) December 10, 2021

While we may not see Cho in the role of Spike Spiegel again anytime soon the actor has plenty more coming. The actor is set to star in the Amazon Studios film Don’t Make Me Go which is currently in the post-production phase so it won’t be long until you can see more of the actor on the big screen.