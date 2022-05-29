Fans go nuts after ‘Ahsoka’ confirms even more ‘Rebels’ favorites for live-action

Dave Filoni’s transition from the overseer of the animated Star Wars universe to a key player in the live-action Disney Plus mythology has delivered fan service in spades, with countless favorites having already made the jump across The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Yesterday’s Star Wars Celebration festivities brought the small screen’s dream team together for the Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni panel, and the dynamic duo didn’t disappoint. There were plenty of major talking points coming out of the event, but none went down better with either the crowd in attendance or those following online than the huge Ahsoka reveals.

We’d known for a while that Natasha Liu Bordizzo was set to bring Sabine Wren into live-action for the first time, but the first footage from Rosario Dawson’s solo series and brand new concept art confirmed that Rebels icons Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper would all be part of the series, too.

Naturally, social media was sent into a state of meltdown after it was finally confirmed that even more beloved figures are jumping from one FiloniVerse to the other.

Rebels Season 5. Let's fucking go. pic.twitter.com/FHh3AIan3t — Mr. Will @ AE82TC Productions (@ae82twincam) May 28, 2022

Hera, Chopper, and Sabine all confirmed to be in the Ahsoka series. Who’s next? Ezra? Zeb? Thrawn? — Star Wars Holocron @ SWCA (@sw_holocron) May 28, 2022

This Ahsoka tv series is gonna make Rebels fans pass out from pure joy. — Russell Holly @ SWCA (@russellholly) May 28, 2022

We got a peak at Ahsoka, and it's the Rebels sequel you were all hoping it would be. Hera, Sabine, Chopper, and…



Ezra Bridger.#StarWarsCelebration — Hunter Radesi @ SWCA (@hradesi14) May 28, 2022

EZRA………..SABINE…………HERA……….CHOPPER…………..POSSIBLY ZEB AND JACEN AND KALLUS?????? FLASHBACKS TO KANAN? THIS IS ALL I'VE EVER WANTED #ahsoka #StarWarsCelebration — bella (@durinfunerals) May 28, 2022

Ahsoka is really going to bring back the Rebel squad together. Hera, Chopper, Sabine, Ezra. Yeah let's go — Ranvir. (@IamTheShadows) May 29, 2022

Presumably, the next port of call will be the reveal of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the villain we’ve been expecting to act as Ahsoka‘s big bad since Dawson name-dropped the terrifying antagonist during her very first appearance on The Mandalorian. That should come in time, but the downside for fans is that the series has only recently started shooting, so we could be a long way away from finding out.