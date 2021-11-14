Fans Haven’t Stopped Talking About Moon Knight All Weekend

The lack of Star Wars content on offer may have left many people feeling disappointed, but at least we can always rely on the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring the goods, with Kevin Feige’s outfit dropping bomb after bomb during Friday’s Disney Plus Day.

As well as the official announcements of several new projects, with next week’ debut of Hawkeye the first of seventeen streaming exclusives to come, we also got our first look at footage from hotly-anticipated duo She-Hulk and Moon Knight. While the former generated plenty of buzz, fans haven’t stopped talking about the latter all weekend.

It’s been almost 48 hours since our first glimpse at Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector, but as you can see from the reactions below, there’s a reason why Moon Knight has been trending ever since the sizzle reel first dropped.

#MoonKnight



I want this scene to tie in to Blade pic.twitter.com/g8bGy3siXL — Alpaslan Kılavuz (@1337K1Ng) November 14, 2021

If someone says that Moon Knight is Marvel’s Batman just show them this they’ll shut up real quick pic.twitter.com/knqIQG3Ofx — Manman1207 (@Manman120722) November 14, 2021

I don't care about any of these shows except for moon knight… — Kent Orsomething (@Notagai02523502) November 14, 2021

First Look At Oscar Isaac In Marvel's Moon Knight Series Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I’m most excited for Moonknight. Feels like it’s going to be the same kind of experience as Daredevil all over again, and I’m excited! https://t.co/2xE4UqqTJx — RoboBeepBoop (@RoboBeep_Boop) November 14, 2021

I do have to admit that "Moon Knight," if they can keep up the premise, has some potential. Mind you, a complete retool of "Ironheart" is definitely in order, but Disney+ wouldn't like what I'd do with it. — zakueins (@zakueins) November 14, 2021

I cannot wait to see Oscar Isaac absolutetly unhinged in Moon Knight. — Chris Bryant (@Broseidon94) November 14, 2021

Also just clocked out first look at May Calamaway in Moon Knight, wonder what role she had. That's definitely Black Spectre in background tho..🌚#MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/70zvYVBfz3 — ۞ (@ThoshalKArts) November 14, 2021

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight was perfect casting — sam (@spacedaddymando) November 14, 2021

oscar isaac as moon knight is just something so personal to me — emily pressley (@emily0pressley) November 14, 2021

Take one of the best actors of their generation, drop them into the world’s most popular franchise as a cult favorite character that allows him to explore multiple facets of Spector’s many personalities, and it’s obvious why Moon Knight has been at the forefront of the conversation for so long. All we need now is a release date, which clearly can’t come soon enough.