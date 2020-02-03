Marvel Fans Going Crazy For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Super Bowl Spot

Ever since Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has been taking it easy. Sure, we got Spider-Man: Far From Home, but that ultimately ended up feeling like an Endgame epilogue dealing with the aftermath of Thanos’ Snap and Tony Stark’s death. Even the upcoming Black Widow is set after Captain America: Civil War, so it shouldn’t contain any huge revelations for the universe.

But soon things will kick into high gear. Not only will new IPs like The Eternals, Blade and Shang-Chi introduce a ton of fresh heroes to the MCU, but the upcoming Disney Plus shows will establish a new status quo for existing ones. And we got our first proper taste of what that’s going to look like during the Super Bowl, with a Disney Plus trailer that teased WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and (very briefly) Loki.

For fans of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, the teaser provided some awesome moments spotlighting what’s just around the corner. We got to see Sam practicing with Captain America’s shield, the return of Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo and a look at the US Agent making a half-time appearance during a sporting event. Fans immediately reacted online with near-universal excitement, too, and here’s a taste of how it’s going down:

Falcon and Winter Soldier is coming so guess I better get d*sney+ — Claire White (@theclairencew) February 3, 2020

sambucky shippers, are we ready for the falcon and the winter soldier? because i just about got knocked flat on my back from 5 seconds of footage of them together in the super bowl tv spot — sea ☃️ (@nostalgicatsea) February 3, 2020

just watched the falcon and the winter soldier trailer and maybe i'm gonna become a marvel stan again… — josie (@atonemennt) February 3, 2020

Falcon and the Winter soldier would be great, I can feel it in my bones — Ifrit (@U_Morikwe) February 3, 2020

IM SO HYPED FOR FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER — linnea ‎✪ | ceo of horse girls (@falconxtws) February 3, 2020

The Falcon and Winter Soldier looks legit. Might need to get Disney Plus now 👀 https://t.co/qEzUMtAt9r — Cognac K (@KanyinAA) February 3, 2020

I literally saw three seconds of falcon and the winter soldier but damn I am HYPED — jas :/ (@ughr0gers) February 3, 2020

No doubt this reaction is exactly what Disney and Marvel Studios were hoping for. After all, one of the main selling points of Disney Plus is its exclusive MCU and Star Wars shows. The Mandalorian has set a very high bar, but if the various MCU series are as good as that, then we’re in for some truly special times.

Right now, my most anticipated is the surreal and imaginative WandaVision, but if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier keeps looking this good, that may change. Their respective release dates can’t get here soon enough.