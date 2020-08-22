I Am Not Okay With This Fans Are Not Okay With Netflix Canceling The Show

Netflix’s seemingly endless cash supply has seen the streaming service renew a lot more shows than they’ve canceled over the last few years, and while they’ve always been frustratingly secretive with their viewership data unless they want to make it clear that one of their in-house projects has been a huge hit, chances are if something gets renewed then it’s clearly turned out to be pretty popular.

I Am Not Okay With This saw creator Jonathan Entwistle adapt another Charles Forsman comic book after The End of the F****ing World turned out to be a sleeper hit, and his second consecutive coming-of-age comedy drama proved to be just as popular as the first when it quietly gained a reputation as one of the best new shows on Netflix when it debuted at the end of February, and by consisting of just seven episodes it was ideal for subscribers to devour in one binge-watch sitting.

Having ended on a cliffhanger, fans were anxious to find out if a second season would happen, and just two weeks ago it was announced that I Am Not Okay With This had been renewed. However, Netflix reneged on their initial decision and revealed yesterday that due to the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, they wouldn’t be moving forward with the new episodes and canceled the show outright.

Needless to say, fans aren’t happy that Netflix went back on their word so quickly, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

I Am Not Okay With This garnered strong reviews from critics and roped in a lot of viewers, but clearly the financial aspect outweighed the creative one when it came to the proposed second season. Of course, with online campaigns all the rage these days, there’s still a chance that it might end up getting resurrected elsewhere, and fans will no doubt have their fingers crossed in the hope that it happens.