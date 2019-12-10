Crisis On Infinite Earths Fans Going Crazy For That Smallville Scene

The mission to stop the “Crisis On Infinite Earths” continues, with the search for the Seven Paragons underway whose combined “purest will” can put an end to the Anti-Monitor’s reign of destruction, one of whom was revealed to be a Superman from another Earth.

This led to Earth-167, on which the decade-long saga of Smallville took place, and a cameo appearance from Tom Welling, who played the nascent superhero for its entire run. Even though everyone already knew it was coming and that it would only be a small part, fans were still suitably excited to see him in the role one last time, as evidenced below.

I know I'm late…but that #Smallville wrap up in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths was PERFECT. Unexpected…and just great. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fa9wbvqPeR — 🌏 Pagey on Infinite Earths 🌏 (@Pagmyst) December 10, 2019

Many people loved the feeling of wallowing in the wave of nostalgia that being transported back to the Kent Farm instilled in them after so many years.

Smallville meant so much to me as a kid (and now) (I think it was the first primetime show I watched weekly), this little revival here having these two back for a minute MY HEART IS SO FULL #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Ws35a1zv73 — francesca 🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) December 10, 2019

So, today Smallville is back… SOMEBODY SAAAAAVE MEEEEE#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/iXb2j6eana — Mary ⛄ LET SEE THEM KISS (@warrior_jonatic) December 9, 2019

#Smallville is the reason the world has #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths. I had 10 years of adventures and bonded with actors/actresses through the magic of brilliant storytelling. I will always hold onto Smallville and to the people that made me feel like I was a part of the show. pic.twitter.com/UXyLrHJgsB — Luke Bugg – The Geek Of Steel. (@thegeekofsteel) December 10, 2019

Building on that, some chose to share how much Welling did things for them then and still does now, commenting on how well the man now into his forties is aging.

Time has blessed Tom Welling. I’m just ready to see him on #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Smallville pic.twitter.com/iOrPmj7URf — 🤓If You Can’t Go To Bella Noché🤓 (@geektify) December 10, 2019

iris blushing while talking to smallville!clark kent is everything that i have ever wanted to see #CrisisonInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/KOefQxEhDN — liyah (@westsiriss) December 10, 2019

I got nostalgia for 2 reasons: 1- watching the show with my dad

2- it was basically my sexual awakening I might have appreciated a bit more screentime but I still loved it!!! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Batwoman #Smallville pic.twitter.com/0VI3tJUEpU — Bry Bry (@brybry_93) December 10, 2019

Many expressed the warm feeling of satisfaction at seeing Clark and Lois together across the multiverse, and that their relationship has survived everything that destiny has thrown at them.

WAIT CLOIS ARE SOULMATES IN EVERY UNIVERSE?? LIKE WESTALLEN? #crisisoninfiniteearths pic.twitter.com/A4lXwAxS3n — m (@multi01fandom) December 10, 2019

Clarke and Lois, after Smallville ended I never thought to see them together again 😍😍😍 was a great scene and was good to see them again ❤️ #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Smallville pic.twitter.com/YoVsn6gJRA — Giusy (@Giusy_d98) December 10, 2019

For some, the most joy was found in discovering that they are now parents.

Being a father means more to Clark Smallville than his powers. It’s fine. I’m ok. I’m not sobbing indoors in a fetal position.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) December 10, 2019

"The girls." 😭😭😭 Clark Kent is a daddy and Lois Lane is a mommy! And I'm so freaking happy 😍😍😍 #Clois #Smallville #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/NwW7SRAOIB — 🎀❄Lindsay❄🎀 (@lindsayk77) December 10, 2019

On a less positive note, many people were disappointed at the revelation that Clark had given up his powers and so was not seen in the famous suit, potentially due to Welling’s known reluctance to don the costume possibly being a stipulation of his accepting to participate in the first place.

10 years of being a Smallville fan and Tom Welling said fuck you that’s what you get for being a fan has a chance to make it up to his fans and again says fuck you that’s what you get for being a fan #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/pD51aqYdXm — Koolbreeze (@Koolbreeze210) December 10, 2019

When fans of #Smallville waited forever to see Tom Welling to finally be in that #Superman costume, this happened! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FgFzG5MH3U — LightTheRealm (@LightTheRealm) December 10, 2019

I am down for this crossover. BUT THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL, that the Clark Kent we grew up with from #Smallville gives up being Superman. That is the WORST creative decision the CW has let slide. He deserved the cape after that trash last season #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Barry👨🏾‍🔬⚡️ (@barryallen18) December 10, 2019

Smallville Clark giving up his powers basically made the decade I spent watching him become Superman pointless… all for a cameo. So very disappointed. It goes against literally everything he learned on the show. He would have never made that choice.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Frank W. Tierney (@frankwtierney) December 10, 2019

Overall, the Smallville scene of Crisis On Infinite Earths was completely surplus to requirements and didn’t actually add anything to the episode’s story, but as a nod to fans who were in love with DC characters long before the Arrowverse popularized them, it was a genuine acknowledgment of their loyalty and enthusiasm that allowed the show to last for so long.

The decision to have Clark powerless and living with Lois as a normal man is likely a nod to Alan Moore’s famous story Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, in which Superman realizes the world can manage fine without him, and, like this coda to one of the most successful superhero series ever, grants Clark and Lois the only real happy ending possible.