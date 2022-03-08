Though it’s a usual occurrence for The Walking Dead to stupefy its fans with its unexpected twists, a recent announcement has taken the entire realm by surprise. A new spinoff, Isle of the Dead, is coming, and while that news may not be shocking on its own — what’s unexpected is the fact that the series will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

Negan’s character arc has undoubtedly been a primary focus of The Walking Dead‘s recent seasons, and despite his initial villainous portrayal, over time he had become a favorite of many fans of the show. But there are still many who can’t get past the brutal entrance he made in the series or the hate Maggie has carried in her heart for him.

Negan stole the love of Maggie’s life as he annihilated Glenn Rhee in one of the most hard-to-watch scenes of the series. While the duo is currently working together, it is evident that neither Maggie nor many TWD fans have been able to forgive him, no matter the growth he has undergone or the lives he’s saved.

So what are fans saying about the upcoming spinoff featuring the unlikely pair?

This fan has mixed feelings about the entire thing but is still excited for Isle of the Dead.

i have mixed feelings about the maggie and negan spin-off i’m quite excited about it tbh but then I saw other people’s reaction to the news and now I don’t know what to feel about the show pic.twitter.com/IJM9KRbQCp — Avery 🏹 (@averylovesrick) March 8, 2022

Could the spinoff be setting up a journey to find our beloved Rick Grimes? We can get behind this idea.

what IF carol & daryl and negan & maggie are splitting up and going two different directions to find rick and then those four end up being in the movies and they somehow all come together with rick and michonne #twd pic.twitter.com/J695b0n0nq — ash (@ashleyedits) March 8, 2022

This fan thinks things would work better if Negan were alone on his trek to the big city — or at least paired with someone who doesn’t equate him to the sins of his past.

Wouldn't a negan spin off work better if he was alone (or with someone who actually liked him)?? That way he can actually start over and try to redeem himself



Why pair him with someone who hates him and who he has traumatized??? He's never going to be able to leave his past — Lily☾ (@grheenxbean) March 7, 2022

Several The Walking Dead lovers are all for the spinoff but aren’t going to be jumping up and down if Negan and Maggie suddenly start feeling butterflies.

I’m all for the spin-off, but if Maggie & Negan kiss we’re gonna have a problem pic.twitter.com/bishIJNwkZ — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 7, 2022

Some fans are finding it hard to wrap their head around the possibility that Maggie would decide to go to New York with Negan at all.

ur telling me maggie is going off to new york with negan… the man that MURDERED her husband and left her son fatherless pic.twitter.com/10iVYEyXrP — cait (@dixonsgreene) March 7, 2022

We laughed at this one harder than we intended. Negan is nothing if not…keyed in on a kid’s need for a good plate of spaghetti.

I bet this is secretly about Negan wanting to open up an Italian restaurant on the Lower East Side… pic.twitter.com/okCUyoVumn — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) March 7, 2022

All in all, one fan notes that a spinoff is actually great for both Morgan and Cohan, and they hope fans can be happy for them at the end of the day.

What I don't understand is the hate. Like I get if you loved Glenn and dislike Negan, but regardless he's a popular character so why not be happy for JDM and Lauren?#TheWalkingDead #IsleOfTheDead https://t.co/UMAF0AtSvv — almostthor (@eck_raiden) March 7, 2022

Isle of the Dead is slated for a 2023 release, which means everyone has time to figure out precisely what they hope to see when Negan and Maggie take off for Manhattan. Plus, with The Walking Dead still airing new episodes weekly, there’s plenty that the series is yet to reveal, which hopefully includes a solid reason backing the duo’s pairing in the upcoming spinoff.