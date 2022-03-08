Fans react to ‘Isle of the Dead’ — the Maggie and Negan ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff
Though it’s a usual occurrence for The Walking Dead to stupefy its fans with its unexpected twists, a recent announcement has taken the entire realm by surprise. A new spinoff, Isle of the Dead, is coming, and while that news may not be shocking on its own — what’s unexpected is the fact that the series will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.
Negan’s character arc has undoubtedly been a primary focus of The Walking Dead‘s recent seasons, and despite his initial villainous portrayal, over time he had become a favorite of many fans of the show. But there are still many who can’t get past the brutal entrance he made in the series or the hate Maggie has carried in her heart for him.
Negan stole the love of Maggie’s life as he annihilated Glenn Rhee in one of the most hard-to-watch scenes of the series. While the duo is currently working together, it is evident that neither Maggie nor many TWD fans have been able to forgive him, no matter the growth he has undergone or the lives he’s saved.
So what are fans saying about the upcoming spinoff featuring the unlikely pair?
This fan has mixed feelings about the entire thing but is still excited for Isle of the Dead.
Could the spinoff be setting up a journey to find our beloved Rick Grimes? We can get behind this idea.
This fan thinks things would work better if Negan were alone on his trek to the big city — or at least paired with someone who doesn’t equate him to the sins of his past.
Several The Walking Dead lovers are all for the spinoff but aren’t going to be jumping up and down if Negan and Maggie suddenly start feeling butterflies.
Some fans are finding it hard to wrap their head around the possibility that Maggie would decide to go to New York with Negan at all.
We laughed at this one harder than we intended. Negan is nothing if not…keyed in on a kid’s need for a good plate of spaghetti.
All in all, one fan notes that a spinoff is actually great for both Morgan and Cohan, and they hope fans can be happy for them at the end of the day.
Isle of the Dead is slated for a 2023 release, which means everyone has time to figure out precisely what they hope to see when Negan and Maggie take off for Manhattan. Plus, with The Walking Dead still airing new episodes weekly, there’s plenty that the series is yet to reveal, which hopefully includes a solid reason backing the duo’s pairing in the upcoming spinoff.