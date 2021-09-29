MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Ultron’s Return In This Week’s What If…?

This week’s What If…? was clearly written with the motto “go big or go home” in mind. The episode explored what would happen if Ultron successfully transplanted himself into Vision and brought about a true “Age of Ultron”. This saw him cause a global nuclear apocalypse, take control of the Infinity Stones, destroy the known universe, and bust through the fabric of reality to beat up The Watcher.

Also, as is now traditional in What If…?, Tony Stark died horribly. Though in this instance he deserved it, as his half-baked plan to put “a suit of armor around the world” killed almost the entire universe. Great work, Tony.

Along the way, we got some truly awe-inspiring scenes. Highlights were Captain Marvel going all-out against Ultron, with him destroying her in a solar-system-sized explosion, the Watcher/Ultron bout that blasted through a ton of alt-universes (including one where Steve Rogers was being sworn in as President!), and the final cliffhanger featuring the return of Strange Supreme.

The episode has only just aired, but fans are already posting their reactions on social media. Here’s a sample:

The Watcher when he realized Ultron could see him #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Kqlt8MMhFz — Bey’s Universe (@_IsAlwaysYonces) September 29, 2021

#WhatIf is really gonna leave us with that cliffhanger huh?

Also PRESIDENT STEVE ROGERS?! — IV (@legal_IV) September 29, 2021

Episode 8 of Marvels what if has to be my favorite episode for many reasons, but the main reason being I have not felt bad or sad watching any character die in any of these episodes. But when Hawkeye died that actually got to me, which is even more impressive because its Hawkeye. — Ty (@tylerrozwell13) September 29, 2021

aight episode 8 of #WhatIf BY far.. THE best EPISODE ever — Local Low Poly JuJu (@CProtecc69) September 29, 2021

this #WhatIf episode was wild. Ultron with the stones did unprecedented shieet! The Watcher in this episode😬😬#WhatIfMarvel #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/nwC600EprU — JJSmooveG (@JJSmooveG) September 29, 2021

#WhatIf episode 8 spoilers!!



Me when VisionUltron used the mind stone to literally slice Thanos in half: pic.twitter.com/Bc29wb2u1Q — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧! ⍟ (@cevansstan_) September 29, 2021

YASS MARVEL GIVE US ALL THE NATASHA ROMANOFF CONTENT POSSIBLE #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/C3uv575w26 — sith𓆙 (@redrepmore) September 29, 2021

#WhatIf THIS DUDE JUST ATE A DAMN GALAXY pic.twitter.com/mCedieDc8d — Shin #ThankYouMiura (@PE_Shill) September 29, 2021

This two-parter will be continued next week in an episode that’ll bring together the various alternate heroes to form a ‘What If Avengers’. This looks to be lead by Strange Supreme, but should also feature Captain Carter, Party Thor, T’Challa Star-Lord, and post-apocalyptic Black Widow. Either way, with the multiverse at stake The Watcher is having to break his one vow and intervene so I’m sure there’ll be consequences for that too.

What If…? has already been confirmed for a second season of nine episodes, which I’m hoping will air next year. I’m going to miss my weekly dose of animated craziness once the first season is over, but at least it looks like we’re in for a barnstorming finale. Next Wednesday can’t come soon enough.