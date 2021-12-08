Fans speculate that hilariously long-titled new Kristen Bell series is a parody

Netflix fans are splitting their sides over the absurdly long-titled new limited series starring Kristen Bell: The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Although the series trailer does not outright proclaim itself to be a parody, the goofy title paired with Bell’s deadpan commitment to her wine-guzzling, voyeuristic character leads us to believe that the show isn’t taking itself too seriously.

Not least of all in support of the theory that the series will be satirical in nature is the fact that Bell drops an absurd amount of dishware in the trailer, something that was pointed out by fans on Twitter.

You watched her drop three casserole dishes and pour two glasses of wine to the brim for herself at the same time and didn't get that it's a parody? 😂 — Preston J (@prestuvius) December 8, 2021

I'm going to watch just to find out why your character hates casserole dishes. — Dominic Casario (@jerryaldini) December 8, 2021

The forthcoming show appears to have the exact same premise as AJ Finn’s excellent 2018 thriller, the similarly-titled The Woman in the Window. It appears that Netflix is poking fun at itself, since the streamer adapted the novel into a film of the same name earlier this year (starring Amy Adams) to an overwhelmingly negative critical and audience reception.

It appears that not everyone was in on the joke, however, with one fan mistakenly expressing how they believe the upcoming Bell title to be based on a book series.

The books are amazing and I can't wait to see the amazing Kristen Bell in this. I know she will knock it out of the park! — bobcats (@mincraft275) December 8, 2021

Despite the ambiguity of whether or not the show will take itself seriously, it was clear that many fans were just excited to support Bell in her new project.

Is this perhaps some high level satire of the genre? I mean that was my first thought seeing the title. I’m in either way because I LOVE Kristen Bell. — Andrew Corns (@AndrewCorns) December 8, 2021

One user couldn’t help but get in on the fun, imagining an even longer title for the series.

New @KristenBell movie!

The Woman

in the House

Across the Street

from the Girl

in the Window

That needs cleaning

in the House

on the other side

of the Street

In the Neighborhood

where Kids used

to feel safe playing

when the speed limit

was slower#Netflix@netflix — His Holiness Raiel (@Q_mass) December 8, 2021

Others made it clear that the series is, in fact, a black comedy.

Kristen Bell's coming for the "traumatised women with drinking problems who witness murders but no one believes them because of their mental illness" sub-genre with a wrecking ball, and I'm here for it. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) December 8, 2021

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will be available on Netflix Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.