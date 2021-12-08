Fans speculate that hilariously long-titled new Kristen Bell series is a parody
Netflix fans are splitting their sides over the absurdly long-titled new limited series starring Kristen Bell: The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.
Although the series trailer does not outright proclaim itself to be a parody, the goofy title paired with Bell’s deadpan commitment to her wine-guzzling, voyeuristic character leads us to believe that the show isn’t taking itself too seriously.
Not least of all in support of the theory that the series will be satirical in nature is the fact that Bell drops an absurd amount of dishware in the trailer, something that was pointed out by fans on Twitter.
The forthcoming show appears to have the exact same premise as AJ Finn’s excellent 2018 thriller, the similarly-titled The Woman in the Window. It appears that Netflix is poking fun at itself, since the streamer adapted the novel into a film of the same name earlier this year (starring Amy Adams) to an overwhelmingly negative critical and audience reception.
It appears that not everyone was in on the joke, however, with one fan mistakenly expressing how they believe the upcoming Bell title to be based on a book series.
Despite the ambiguity of whether or not the show will take itself seriously, it was clear that many fans were just excited to support Bell in her new project.
One user couldn’t help but get in on the fun, imagining an even longer title for the series.
Others made it clear that the series is, in fact, a black comedy.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will be available on Netflix Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.