Feeling trapped in the mundane of day-to-day life is a feeling most of us would say feels all too familiar these days, especially after the last couple of years spent trying to navigate life around a global pandemic.

A new teaser for an upcoming Netflix limited series addresses a similar sensation as heartbroken Anna, played by Kristen Bell, sits and watches her life go by without her. One day she sees more than she bargains for⏤at least, she thinks she does. The Woman in the House sees Anna begin to spiral and cope in unhealthy ways that leave her questioning everything.

In addition to a new teaser trailer, the limited series also revealed a longer title and an official release date. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window hits Netflix on Jan. 18. Bell shared the trailer on a post to her Instagram profile today.

The premise for the series is as follows:

“Centered around heartbroken Anna, for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

Bell is convincing as she sells the image of a woman slowly breaking down, recovering from heartache on top of witnessing (maybe) a murder, and losing the last bit of footing she feels she had within her life. She’s mixing pills and alcohol, lying to those around her, and losing her grasp of reality.

If this premise sounds familiar, it’s because the series description is practically a carbon copy of Netflix’s The Woman in the Window, leading some to believe that the trailer and maybe even the show itself is a complete parody of the film and other similar film adaptations of popular novels that center around unreliable female narrators.

Whether it is indeed a parody or a direct rip of Woman in the Window, Bell’s latest foray into mystery is sure to be an interesting watch for viewers. We’ll be lucky if, in true Bell fashion, the show offers moments of snarky comic relief as well.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will be available on Netflix Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.