Fans unanimously love everything about ‘Ms. Marvel’… except the CGI

After just one episode Ms. Marvel is already a huge hit. The debut of Kamala Khan is picking up the most positive reviews of any MCU show to date, social media is buzzing with praise for new star Iman Vellani, and Marvel fans can’t wait for her future appearances in TV and movies.

But, there’s one big caveat. While Ms. Marvel is an undeniably good-looking show in general, the effects when she actually uses her powers aren’t up to scratch. Kamala’s energy projection abilities were already generating controversy even before the series began, as they’d abandoned her Mr. Fantastic-style embiggening (likely for fears it’d look odd in live action).

Fans are calling the show out for this, with some pointing to the excellent visualized text message conversation as where the budget really went.

I'm fine with marvel studios spending ms. marvel's entire cgi budget on the text message conversations — Armful of Harmful (@uzionmain) June 8, 2022

But it seems that most are ready to forgive:

Well i really loved the first episode of Ms Marvel! The CGI looks very awful but it is okay. Until the story has heart and feels nice, this is forgiven. — 24 (@ur_mom_a_h0e) June 8, 2022

And Ms. Marvel was great! Minus the wonky CG, but I could look past it cause the story has been great. — E (@Edogg24) June 9, 2022

The animated inserts are also picking up a lot of love:

Alright, episode one of ms marvel: love the characters, love the doodle animations and cinematography. HATE the cgi. — Tide347🐙 (@Tide347) June 9, 2022

So ms marvel episode 1 was actually really enjoyable. You can tell iman is a true kamala fan. Excited for more. Good job marvel. But you cg still sucked -.- — Jonathan Marlenee (@BeyondSMP) June 8, 2022

Others wish they’d kept her comic book stretchy skills:

After seeing Ms. Marvel’s new powers in action with context,



it’s still bad; I hate it. I need stretchy powers. I don’t care if it looks jarring in live-action with the use of CGI, I WANT STRETCHY POWERS. — ルパンしゃんしぇい (@LupinShanshei) June 8, 2022

Ms Marvel’s stretchy powers are suppose to look UGLY. Marvel CGI looks UGLY as shown by She-Hulk. They could have gotten away with the CGI but instead changed her powers. Make it make sense please pic.twitter.com/KP9imZky5j — ur fav switch-hitter (@DaRogueKing) June 8, 2022

if skin was so hard to replicate in cgi how come they couldn’t just give ms marvel gloves to wear instead? isn’t this what they’ve always done with live action reed richards — austin loves moses ingram ❤️‍🔥 (@SWEditorIG) June 3, 2022

It’s become a simple fact of life that the CGI in the Disney Plus Marvel shows is a step down from what we see on the big screen. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s awful, just that the teams working on it likely have to work with a tighter timescale and budget constraints relative to the difference between film and television.

Here’s hoping that future episodes are a little more polished when it comes to showing off Kamala’s powers, as you’d imagine that after two decades and change of superheroes, any VFX crew worth their salt should be able to do decent glowing energy blast effects.

Ms. Marvel airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.