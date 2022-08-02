Fans want to see ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ flashbacks explored in full

Marvel fans want to see what exactly happened between Isaiah Bradley and the Winter Soldier, as referenced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Isaiah Bradley was played by Carl Lumbly in the Disney Plus Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He was introduced as one of the first super soldiers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who was given a recreation of Steve Rogers’ serum from Captain America: The First Avenger.

When Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) introduces Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to Bradley in the series, he makes reference to the fact that the pair fought in the Korean War. A recent Reddit post by u/hippochipo mentions this and expresses that they would love to see the fight in action. “After watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I would have loved to see a flashback of the fight between Isaiah Bradley and the Winter Soldier during the Korean War.”

One fan, u/MudEmotional7959, deduced that a prequel film of the character might be in production and mentions that in addition to the inclusion of Winter Soldier in the film, you could also have Bradley fight the Red Guardian, David Harbour’s role in Black Widow. This certainly is not out of the question, especially seeing as Red Guardian was only in one film, however, the timeline might not add up there.

The trademarks which were filed recently included the newly announced films Avengers: Secret Wars; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty; and Captain America: New World Order. Alongside those trademarks were a few more, including one called Captain America: Red White and Black. Interestingly enough, the first appearance of Isaiah Bradley was in a comic book called Truth: Red, White & Black, which was released in 2003, and written by Robert Morales and drawn by Kyle Baker.

This trademark could mean that one of the unannounced films in Marvel’s Phase Six will be Captain America: Red White and Black, which might be an origin story for Bradley. It also could be a story focusing on his grandson Eli, who in the comics became the superhero named Patriot. Fans are excited at the idea of a young Bradley, with one Redditor typing “My wish is for Aldis Hodge to play a young Isaiah Bradley. I think he and Carl Lumbly look similar…”

This would of course not be Hodge’s first superhero role, as he is slated to appear as Hawkman / Carter Hall in the upcoming Black Adam, as well as voicing the Green Lantern John Stewart in Green Lantern: Beware My Power. It is just a fan casting for now, but it would not be the first time someone has jumped from DC to Marvel or vice versa.

We will see Sam Wilson again, and hopefully get some more insight into Isaiah Bradle in Captain America: New World Order which is scheduled to be released in 2024.