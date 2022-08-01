Fans Wondered if Spider-Man Would Appear in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Fans wondered if Spider-Man would return the favor and appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series, Daredevil: Born Again, after making his return to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home,

Reddit user u/YaaaaScience shared a panel from one of the Marvel comics, that featured Spider-Man next to Daredevil. This Marvel fan wondered if web-slinging superhero would appear in the upcoming Marvel series, considering that Daredevil is going to appear in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, according to IMDB.

Some fans believed that there won’t be a Spidey-cameo in the new Disney Plus series and predicted that the two would only meet in the Spider-Man films.

Most fans believe Sony won’t give Disney the rights to use Spider-Man in Daredevil due to their ongoing shared film ownership of the Marvel character. This made fans upset as they’ve thought that it’s unfair for Sony to keep all the Spidey-Rights to themselves.

Kevin Feige announced Daredevil: Born Again during his Phase five lineup announcement at Comic-Con. According to the Marvel executive producer, the show planned to release 18 episodes and will feature the return of Charlie Cox as the blind super-powered lawyer. Cox made a previous appearance in the MCU as Peter Parker’s defense lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home after Parker was accused of killing Mysterio. Prior to that, Daredevil had his own self-titled TV show and was seen in the Marvel mini-series The Defenders.

According to IMDB, Daredevil is also going to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series, She-Hulk, and the newly-announced Echo series.

While it is upsetting that Spider-Man won’t make an appearance in Daredevil due to ongoing shared character rights, at least the two will see each other again in future MCU film titles.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to come out in Spring 2024.