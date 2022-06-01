Fans would love ‘WandaVision’ to return as a straightforward sitcom

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have resigned themselves to the fact WandaVision was a one-and-done effort, something the show hardly tried to hide when it titled its ninth and final episode as “The Series Finale”.

On the plus side, the franchise’s first Disney Plus exclusive was showered in critical adulation, landed a raft of awards nominations, and saw Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff transformed into one of the long-running superhero spectacular’s most popular characters, one who didn’t even see her standing in the eyes of supporters dented one iota by a villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The MCU is no stranger to comedy, either, with Hawkeye recently being re-categorized to compete for some trophies of its own, while She-Hulk has always been touted to bring the laughs. There’s much mirth on the way, then, but the fandom are still fantasizing about the prospect of WandaVision returning as a straightforward sitcom filmed live in front of a studio audience.

Sitcoms have always been one of television’s most popular subgenres, and the MCU reigns as the undisputed biggest brand in the entire industry, so combining the two would be a no-brainer on paper.

Obviously, the rigid rules of the mythology means it would be a little too meta and immersion-breaking within the context of the universe, which ironically leaves WandaVision as the prime candidate for such an adaptation, one that’s set to remain wishful thinking after a definitive line was drawn under the adventures in WestView during the ninth installment.