‘Fargo’ sets timeframe for season five filming dates

Fans of the award winning anthology FX show Fargo are in luck as season five will begin filming in the fall. The news of the newest season of the Noah Hawley-created show came during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The show, which is based on the classic Oscar winning film from 1996, is tied to the town of Fargo, North Dakota, but every season follows around a different group of people and features a new cast. The newest season of the show is set in the recent past – 2019, to be exact – and will circle around the question of, “When is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Fargo season five stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple.

FARGO begins production this fall, and Noah Hawley has delivered ALL scripts for his ALIEN series, which begins production next year #TCA22 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 2, 2022

Past seasons of the show featured marquee actors like Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman and Chris Rock. Hawley will return to helm the show through his production company 26 Keys, according to Collider.

Hawley has always been pretty vocal about his ambitions for the show. Recently, he spoke with GQ about what the show’s dark themes and meaning.

“For me, Fargo has always been the story of America. One of the things that I think you can say about Joel and Ethan’s movie is that it is a quintessentially American film and that the characters in it are so unique and the exploration of this idea of basic decency in the face of greed and violence—there’s something very American to that struggle. And so, certainly every year for me has been about expanding that conversation about America, and this year, the focus of it moved on some level to this idea of, “Well, what is an American? And who gets to be an American? And who gets to decide?” And what do people do when they come to a country that then makes it very difficult for them to assimilate into the larger country?”

The first four seasons of the show have brought in an impressive 55 Emmy nominations and six wins. There’s no release date yet for the latest season, but we’ll keep you posted.