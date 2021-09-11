Final Space Faces Cancelation And Fans Fight To Bring It Back
It’s been an incredibly difficult time lately for beloved animated series that fans want to see continue. Infinity Train, The Owl House, and Tuca & Bertie have all faced cancelation recently. While the latter two managed to find their way back to screens, Infinity Train has yet to be renewed. Now another show is on the chopping block.
Final Space creator Olan Rogers announced today in a special YouTube video that the series would be coming to an end after season 3.
“This has been an incredible journey, and I’m extremely humbled by all of you! All over the world who gave this show a chance. It means more than you will ever know! I’m off working on new things…”Video Description On Youtube
After the announcement, fans have gone wild on Twitter causing Final Space to trend as they fight to get their show renewed for one more season. Many fans shared why they loved the show and why it deserved more time to tell its story fully. Possible spoilers for the series ahead.
And others expressed anger at the company who seems to be bringing the show to an end too soon.
And others also pointed out that fans should support Olan Rogers’ next project.
There’s no word yet on if the #RenewFinalSpace movement will get enough traction to change the minds of executives at Warner Brothers to get Final Space back for a season 4.