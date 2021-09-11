Final Space Faces Cancelation And Fans Fight To Bring It Back

It’s been an incredibly difficult time lately for beloved animated series that fans want to see continue. Infinity Train, The Owl House, and Tuca & Bertie have all faced cancelation recently. While the latter two managed to find their way back to screens, Infinity Train has yet to be renewed. Now another show is on the chopping block.

Final Space creator Olan Rogers announced today in a special YouTube video that the series would be coming to an end after season 3.

“This has been an incredible journey, and I’m extremely humbled by all of you! All over the world who gave this show a chance. It means more than you will ever know! I’m off working on new things…” Video Description On Youtube

Have some good news and some bad news for you.

GOOD NEWS is S3 of Final Space is coming to Netflix September 16th!

BAD NEWS is S3 will be the last season of the show.



made a goodbye video about it: https://t.co/JFO5IgXNv7 pic.twitter.com/NHSsLrJNy3 — Olan Rogers (@OlanRogers) September 10, 2021

After the announcement, fans have gone wild on Twitter causing Final Space to trend as they fight to get their show renewed for one more season. Many fans shared why they loved the show and why it deserved more time to tell its story fully. Possible spoilers for the series ahead.

Final Space, the show that brought me so much laughter and tears. pic.twitter.com/9XXsfJOyvJ — EMIL  (@VAPEDOQ) September 10, 2021

Final Space had really changed my perspective on adult animation. I remember seeing clips of it and assuming it was just another raunchy comedy. But after hearing such a good word about it on Tumblr, I decided to give the show a chance. I am immensely glad I did. I never paid- pic.twitter.com/5KRx0Oc8Qt — Incorrect Final Space Quotes🌌 RENEW FINAL SPACE (@FinalIncorrect) September 10, 2021

oh really? so you re just gonna cancel final space and leave it to end with one of the biggest, most chilling, yet also beautiful cliffhangers in animation history? with an original song by freaking DODIE? check yourself, @wbpictures #RenewFinalSpace pic.twitter.com/dmKBPGHww5 — FINAL SPACE RENEWAL BRIGADE 🚀💫✨ (@finaIspace) September 10, 2021

And others expressed anger at the company who seems to be bringing the show to an end too soon.

Hollywood is like *cancel this cancel that* all the fucking time. They don't know what the hell they want. To think Final Space could've been one of the most important adult animated shows out there to change the game-but now its cut off at the halfway point. It's fucked. — Gary/Alex  (@GaryToon18) September 10, 2021

how are my animation fans feeling now that both Infinity Train and Final Space were canceled at their halfway points? pic.twitter.com/rIEx2eZdH5 — JoshTable Editor (@JoshuaCriger) September 10, 2021

infinity train….the owl house….and now final space



this gonna be my villain origin story — ♡ elise ♡ lalisa era! (@strawberrytoons) September 10, 2021

And others also pointed out that fans should support Olan Rogers’ next project.

to everyone in the cartoon community just finding out about final space being cancelled, I beg of you to please support the lion’s blaze , the creator’s next big project. please don’t sleep on this one! pic.twitter.com/hOkNyeGZvI — RENEW FINAL SPACE 🍀 (@juno_jinx) September 10, 2021

There’s no word yet on if the #RenewFinalSpace movement will get enough traction to change the minds of executives at Warner Brothers to get Final Space back for a season 4.