‘Fire Country’: What happened to Vince?

Fire Country may have a ton of firefighters (as per the name), but Vince Leone (Billy Burke) is one of the most significant. He’s the star of a memorable storyline in season 2, which led fans to wonder if Vince dies.

As the Batallion Chief, Vince tries to have respect and compassion for others, even when it’s tough. Since he’s such a key part of Edgewater, we want to know what happened to him, and what his storyline could look like in season 3 of Fire Country.

Does Vince die in Fire Country season 2?

Screenshot via CBS

Although Vince is injured in episode 7 of season 2 of Fire Country called “A Hail Mary,” he survives and is still alive in the action-packed season 2 finale of the beloved series.

Every time Bode (Max Thieriot), Vince, or the other Cal Fire and Edgewater firefighters go out on a job, they could get hurt or die. It wasn’t a huge surprise that Vince was electrocuted by a power line in this season 2 episode. But the fact that Vince has been suffering ever since has been a shock (no pun intended) because it seemed like he was going to be completely fine.

While Vince didn’t pass away, he has been dealing with a heart problem and a bad tremor in his hand. Although it’s sad to watch him struggle (and to see Bode dealing with yet another big problem), it was smart to include this storyline. It proves how important Vince is to the people around him and that he isn’t done accomplishing everything he wants to. As Billy Burke told TV Insider, his character cares the most about his firefighting career and his family members. Burke said, “He’s got two big fears: having his family fall apart again and again, and losing his passion, which is his work.”

Vince’s problems in Fire Country season 2 will likely continue now that the show has a season 3 renewal. While Vince could die in the next season, we’re going to pretend that’s not a possibility.

