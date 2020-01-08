Fox Is Down For A Firefly Revival, But Only On One Condition

“Take my love, take my land. Take me where I cannot stand.”

Not for the first time, Fox’s top brass have been quizzed about the possibility of revisiting Firefly, the cult space western that was sadly pulled off the airwaves in 2003 after just 14 episodes.

Director Joss Whedon concocted a series finale of his own in the form of Serenity, a big-screen continuation of the Firefly legend that served to close the book on this beloved saga. And yet, even in 2020, one doesn’t have to search too far to locate a half-baked rumor pertaining to Firefly‘s long-awaited second coming. The latest comes to us by way of TheWrap, after the outlet caught up with Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn to discuss all things Firefly.

But first, some context. Firefly executive producer Tim Minear recently stoked excitement with a behind-the-scenes pic from the show’s final day, which drew Twitter engagement from both Joss Whedon and lead star Alan Tudyk.

So when TheWrap asked Michael Thorn straight-up about the chances of Firefly returning to TV – either as a full-blown revival or limited series – the Fox boss refused to rule out the possibility.

The macro answer is, any time we look at one of our classic titles, if there’s a way to reinvent it for today so it’s as resonant now as the original was, and is, to the fans, we’re wide open. I loved ‘Firefly,’ personally, and I watched every episode. I didn’t work on it, but I loved the show. It had come up before, but we had ‘The Orville’ on the air and it didn’t make sense for us to have, as a broadcast network who is very targeted, to have two space franchises on our air.

The outlet also asked Minear himself about Firefly‘s future – or lack thereof – to which he responded:

I would love to see, like, an eight- or 10-episode limited adventure in that universe.

Where do we sign up? Truth be told, it would be a struggle to reunite the entire Firefly crew in 2020 – the original series starred Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, and Summer Glau, among others – but Browncoats remain hopeful that one day they’ll see their cult favorite fly again.