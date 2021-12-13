The CW’s ever-growing lineup of DC TV shows is expanding once again next year with Naomi. Despite coming from executive producer Ava DuVernay, the show might be sailing under fans’ radars due to its unassuming name and the fact that it’s based on a breakout comics character only created in 2019. But these new images from the series promise that it will contain some pretty major ties to DC lore.

As shared by Entertainment Weekly, the first of these two photos showcases Naomi herself, as played by newcomer Kaci Walfall. Created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, Naomi is a cool down-to-earth teen who runs a popular Superman fansite. Her life is turned upside down when an incident involving the Man of Steel reveals the surprising truth about her origins.

The second photo, meanwhile, unveils Naomi’s mentor, Dee (Alexander Wraith), a tattoo parlor owner who turns out to be an alien from the planet Thanagar. DC fans will know that Thanagar has deep ties to Hawkman and Hawkgirl. While the immortal couple isn’t due to appear on Naomi, Dee also has a pair of Thanagarian wings in this promo image.

Walfall teased what we can expect from Dee, likening him to The Karate Kid‘s Mr. Miyagi.

“He’s kind of like her Mr. Miyagi,” says Walfall explained to EW. “He really believes in her more than she can believe in herself. Although he doesn’t have all the answers, he teaches her more and more about how to control herself.”

With close ties to Superman and a Thanagarian mentor, Naomi is definitely not shirking from its connections to the wider DC world. Showrunner Jill Blankenship promised EW that she’s “confident” viewers will be surprised by all the “cosmic cameos” coming up across the show’s first season.

“We are going deep. I’m confident DC fans will pleasantly surprised with our cosmic cameos,” teases Blankenship. “Over the season, Naomi’s world expands in such a huge way.”

Could Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent be dropping by, maybe in the pilot episode? It certainly seems likely, and also looks like there will be plenty more guest stars, too.

Don’t miss Naomi when it premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9 on The CW.