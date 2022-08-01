First look at ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ revealed through LEGO

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was unveiled at Comic-Con (although not released officially online), but fans shouldn’t get too hyped up for that threequel just yet. Before the final chapter in the cosmic trilogy gets here, Star-Lord and his crew will first deck the halls of Disney Plus this festive season with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This in-canon one-off mini-movie promises to be the highlight of Christmas 2022 for MCU fans.

And, while we’re still a ways away from getting a trailer, our first look at the special has now been revealed… thanks to listings for an upcoming LEGO set. Images for an advent calendar set inspired by the GotG spinoff emerged on the LEGO Instructions app (via The Direct), offering us a taste of what’s to come later this year. Check out the pics of the calendar here:

LEGO Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Advent Calendar pic.twitter.com/0rDRgmQaHA — MarvelTalks_DT (@MarvelTalks_DT) August 1, 2022

So what does the set tell us? Well, in the front-side box art, Star-Lord is zooming around with his jet-pack, Rocket is attempting to roast a turkey with a flame-throwing gun, Mantis is making herself some kind of beverage, and Groot is standing in the center decorated like a Christmas tree. By the looks of things, then, Quill will try to get the gang to celebrate a good old-fashioned Earth Christmas as best they can on board their ship.

The reverse-side box art, however, might just drop a much bigger reveal. If you look to the right, beyond the glimpse at what the calendar itself looks like, you can see various cells that match those seen in The Collector’s collection on Knowhere. This may just confirm that Benicio del Toro is back in The Holiday Special as Taneleer Tivan and the story will at least partially take place in his domain. He must’ve rebuilt his Collection since it was razed to the ground by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking of Thanos, one of the items the calendar contains appears to be a display of the Mad Titan’s armor. So look out for that when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives to jolly up your yuletide this December.