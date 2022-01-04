First ‘Peacemaker’ reviews are a surprisingly mixed bag
As the first episodic series set in the DCEU, which also happens to be a combination of direct sequel and spinoff to one of the franchise’s most acclaimed feature-length installments, expectations for Peacemaker are suitably high.
That’s without even mentioning the fact it marks James Gunn’s first foray into fictional television, and he’s gone all-in by developing the concept, writing the entirety of the scripts and directing five of the eight installments himself. In short; John Cena might play the title role, but Peacemaker is the James Gunn show.
The first three episodes premiere on January 13, and the review embargo has now officially lifted. As you can see from some of the reviews below, though, not every critic to have clapped eyes on Peacemaker has been completely won over by the raucous, R-rated superhero spectacular.
If you’re a fan of Gunn’s work and/or The Suicide Squad, then there’s clearly going to be a lot to love about Peacemaker. However, from the sound of it, the foul-mouthed and gratuitously violent escapade isn’t guaranteed to win over the doubters. Either way, we can safely say that HBO Max has a massive hit on its hands regardless of the critical consensus, which is exactly what the platform has been expecting all along.