First ‘Peacemaker’ reviews are a surprisingly mixed bag

As the first episodic series set in the DCEU, which also happens to be a combination of direct sequel and spinoff to one of the franchise’s most acclaimed feature-length installments, expectations for Peacemaker are suitably high.

That’s without even mentioning the fact it marks James Gunn’s first foray into fictional television, and he’s gone all-in by developing the concept, writing the entirety of the scripts and directing five of the eight installments himself. In short; John Cena might play the title role, but Peacemaker is the James Gunn show.

The first three episodes premiere on January 13, and the review embargo has now officially lifted. As you can see from some of the reviews below, though, not every critic to have clapped eyes on Peacemaker has been completely won over by the raucous, R-rated superhero spectacular.

THR's review of #Peacemaker: "In its quest to shed new light on a character who came out of his last movie looking dangerously close to outright villainy, Peacemaker loses too much of the darkness that made him compelling in the first place." https://t.co/DZaQPYO3tW — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) January 4, 2022

We've seen the first seven episodes of @jamesgunn's #Peacemaker and can tell you, that it is a crude, irreverent, and profoundly thoughtful meditation on what it means to be a third tier superhero. This is the best thing from DC since…ever.

Stay tuned for our full review. pic.twitter.com/5qXePCSLTo — Goggler (@GogglerMY) January 4, 2022

With HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker,’ writer-director James Gunn packs a gloriously goofy superhero parody and a sincere character study into one irreverent series. Alan Sepinwall’s reviewhttps://t.co/u3WXYpizr5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 4, 2022

'Peacemaker' Review: Series Declares War on Self-Serious Superheroeshttps://t.co/VZ1b0m9RsO — CoinTuta (@TutaCoin) January 4, 2022

Peacemaker Review: A Frustrating Reversal From The Suicide Squadhttps://t.co/7XWaNoVetP… — Emporium of Tings (@DrWongz) January 4, 2022

The first paragraph of this #Peacemaker review is basically saying ⁦@JamesGunn⁩ makes so much great “super” stuff that this show may struggle to stand out… because it is also great “super” stuff made by Gunn. I *think* that’s a compliment? https://t.co/nIKiLn4qrg — Ryan (Dressed like a Cool Youth Pastor) (@itsRyanUnicomb) January 4, 2022

I’ve seen the first seven episodes of #Peacemaker! It’s unabashedly goofy, violent, and filled with so much heart. I couldn’t think of a better encapsulation of Christopher Smith’s bizarre comic history.



Check out my review over at @ComicBook! https://t.co/keCKJXlAav — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) January 4, 2022

Peacemaker Review: The Suicide Squad Spin-Off Series Soars Like a CGI Eagle Thanks to Its Ensemble https://t.co/HeDFoJfsqJ — Víctor R. Villar (@VictorRVillar) January 4, 2022

If you’re a fan of Gunn’s work and/or The Suicide Squad, then there’s clearly going to be a lot to love about Peacemaker. However, from the sound of it, the foul-mouthed and gratuitously violent escapade isn’t guaranteed to win over the doubters. Either way, we can safely say that HBO Max has a massive hit on its hands regardless of the critical consensus, which is exactly what the platform has been expecting all along.